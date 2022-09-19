Batesville Girls Golf Wins Sectional Title, Sets School Record

East Central, Lawrenceburg, and Franklin Co. are among the area teams advancing to regionals.

Photo by @bulldogbvilleGG

(Greensburg, Ind.) – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs were dominating on their way to capturing a Sectional Championship on Saturday.

Batesville set a new school record winning by 65 strokes.

Emma Weiler, Ava South, Josie Meyer, Addyson Weiler, and Madelyn Pohlman combined to shot 294. The round medalist was Emma Weiler with a low round of 71.

South and Meyer both shot 72, while Addyson Weiler and Pohlman carded a 79 and 94, respectively.

The top three teams of Batesville, Franklin County, and East Central advance to the Franklin Community Regional on Saturday.

They will be joined by Jennings County, Madison and Lawrenceburg, the top three placing teams at the Madison Sectional.

Advancing individually is South Dearborn’s Emma Seaver, who carded a 106 at the Madison Sectional.

Tee time for the Franklin Community Regional is 8:30 am

For more information, visit https://www.ihsaa.org/sports/girls/golf/2022-23-tournament?round=regionals.