Batesville Boys Middle School Basketball – WRBI Radio

Batesville Boys 7th grade Middle School Basketball traveled to South Ripley on October 29th for a tournament. In game one, the Bulldogs lost to South Ripley Raiders by a score of 21-46. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start by only scoring 2 points in the first 5 minutes of the game and many turnovers hurt the Bulldogs but managed to keep it close until the middle of the second quarter when south Ripley went on a run. The Bulldogs trailed at half 6-23 and couldn’t find themselves catching up the rest of the game. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Camden Kaiser with 10, Carson Meyer (5), Jackson Peetz (4), and Eli Denni (2).

In the second game, it was a totally different outcome with the Bulldogs winning against Waldron by a score of 42 – 19. the Bulldogs showed great team effort and defense and got out to an early lead by a score of 8-1 by the end of the first quarter. the Bulldogs would only give up 5 more points in the half and take a 27-7 lead going into the half. The Bulldogs continued to shoot the ball well and play sound defense to pick up their first win of the season. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Camden Kaiser with 14, Carson Meyer with 6, Eli Denni (4), Jackson Peetz (4), Brody Mauk (4), Levi Hunt (4), Winston Garret (3), Max Walter ( 2), and Liam Wanger (1).

The Bulldogs are now 1-1 on the season and will face South Ripley on November 8th on the road and at home on November 10th against St. Louis.

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.