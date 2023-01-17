Batesville 7th Grade Boys Basketball – WRBI Radio

The Batesville Middle School Boys’ 7th-grade basketball traveled to Greendale Middle School for the first round of the SEI Tournament where they fell short 32-35. The first half started off slow for the Bulldogs as they only managed 4 points in the first quarter. The Second quarter wasn’t much help for the Bulldogs either as they turned over the ball which turned into points for the Tigers. The Bulldogs would go into the locker room losing by 11. Half-time was a game-changer for the Bulldogs as they regrouped and never gave up. Losing by 11, the effort the Bulldogs showed was outstanding. Great defense by the Bulldogs, especially Levi Hunt who was able to hold their leading scorer to 2 points in the second half. The Bulldogs started scoring on the offensive-side and were able to go into the 4th quarter losing by 6. The Bulldogs were able to get within 1 point late in the 4th quarter, but two free throws by the Tigers gave them a 3-point lead with under 10 seconds left. The Bulldogs were able to get a look to tie the game, but time ran out. Outstanding effort goes out to these young men as they never gave up. This ends the season for the Bulldogs who were 11-10 on the season. Leading in scoring Tonight were Levi Hunt with 8, Carson Meyer with 7, Jackson Peetz and Camden Kaiser with 6, Winston Garrett with 3, and Eli Denni with 2 points.

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.