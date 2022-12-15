Bastante is Football’s First Division I All-New England Pick

Bloomingdale, New Jersey, Offensive lineman earns All-New England honors for first time

University Division All-New England Release

EASTON, Mass. (December 15, 2022) – Stonehill College fifth-year Offensive lineman Joe Bastante has been selected to the New England Football Writers’ Division I New England All-Star team, the organization announced. The Skyhawks Captain is among 35 All-Star selections representing all 16 NCAA Division I Colleges and universities that sponsor football in New England at the FBS and FCS levels.

Bastante earns All-New England status for the first time in his career and is Stonehill’s first to earn the honors in the program’s NCAA Division I FCS history and the program’s 12th selection overall since 2010. The New England Football Writers Division I All-Star team represents teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big South Conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, the Ivy League, the Northeast Conference, and the Patriot League. Additionally, players were chosen from independents UConn and UMass.





Bastante celebrates scoring a touchdown on Senior Day against Central Connecticut State (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)

Bastante capped his Stonehill career as a three-time All-Conference performer, with his All-Northeast Conference second team selection this fall. The Skyhawks Offensive lineman started all nine games at center this fall and finished his career having started 28 of 35 games over his Stonehill career on the line. They led a line that blocked for the No. 2-ranked offense in the NEC behind Conference Champion and FCS Playoffs participant Saint Francis (Pa.) University. Stonehill led the NEC in rushing offense (207.7 yds/gm), as well as third (43.7-percent) and fourth down conversions (64.3%) and is ranked second in scoring offense (30.6 ppg), third in total offense (385.8 yds /gm) and first Downs (21.2 per game) and fifth in passing offense (178.1 yds/gm). The Skyhawks Offensive line allowed the second-fewest sacks (18) in the NEC this fall. Bastante scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career in Stonehill’s season finale against Central Connecticut State on Senior Day, November 19.

Bastante, a two-time All-Northeast-10 Conference selection with his first team award in 2021, scored a touchdown in his final Collegiate game against Central Connecticut State University on Saturday with a three-yard carry to put Stonehill in front 14-12 just before halftime. He has been named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll multiple semesters and has been an integral piece to an Offensive line that has seen Stonehill rank among Conference team Offensive categories each of the last three seasons, leading the NE10 in total offense (408.7) and completion percentage (59.7%), while ranking second in rushing offense (195.9 yds/gm), third in scoring offense (30.1 ppg) and fourth in passing offense (212.8 yds/gm) in 2021.

Stonehill finished its inaugural Division I season with a 4-5 record overall, including 2-5 in the NEC. Among the Skyhawks five setbacks, three were by less than one score. Stonehill collected nine NEC Prime Performer Awards over the course of the season, with junior running back Jermaine Corbett a two-time NEC Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore quarterback Ashur Carraha a two-time NEC Rookie of the Week that was also named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List.

Stonehill was recognized as a team as the FedEx Ground National Team of the Week by StatsPerform following its 24-20 win over Duquesne University in its NEC debut that was broadcast live on ESPN3. Four Skyhawks, along with Bastante, earned All-NEC honors in their first Division I season, with two collecting Academic All-District Accolades by College Sports Communicators.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.