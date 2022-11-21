Basketball’s hot start Cools off

The UW-Whitewater basketball team (3-2) has yet to win its first game at home this season after coming up short against both Hope College (Michigan) (3-1) and North Central College (Illinois) (3-1) .

The Warhawks were defeated by Hope 72-68 on Wednesday, Whitewater had led by 11 at halftime. In the Saturday game vs North Central the Warhawks lost 87-86 in a hard fought, closely contested game.

“When you play teams like this you learn very quickly how fine a line it is between winning and losing and all the little things you have to do, that’s really what we emphasized after the game,” head Coach Pat Miller said. “We are doing some good things but in some respects basketball becomes a game of attrition.”

The two losses come after the team started out with a three game win streak against Augustana College (Illinois), Heidelberg University (Ohio), and Pitt-Bradford (Pennsylvania).

“We’ve been challenged for sure, we’ve played a really good schedule and mature, experienced teams,” Miller said. “We’re three and two, I think we had a chance to win both of those games, Tonight certainly we were in a good position to win.”

The team has no Seniors so they are still considered relatively young. That young group has shown that they are capable of some really good things, having flashed nice sequences on both sides of the ball. Learning to play a full 40 minutes and minimize the Mistakes is the next step for them in order to come out on top in more games, especially these close ones.

Leaders on the team include the Barnstable brothers, Miles and Delvin, Jameer Barker, Trevon Chislom and Carter Capstran. The Barnstable Brothers are first and third highest scorers on the team through their first five games. Miles is shooting over 50% from three point range and Delvin is not far behind, shooting 40% from behind the arc. Delvin and Chislom lead the team in field goals made.

“The Barnstables are both really good and they play hard, they’re easy to coach, they play their role,” said Miller. “Miles got off to a great start and teams are really working to take him out of it and be physical with him, that’s something that he’s going to have to adjust to.”

This Warhawks hoops team, despite the two consecutive losses, is looking promising and knows that there are things to fix. As they approach WIAC play, they continue to make adjustments and find out who they are as a unit.

Whitewater will look to get their first home win of the season and attempt to keep above .500 when they go up against Ripon College on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m