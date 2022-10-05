Basketball world reacts to Wembanyama-Henderson: ‘Tanking will be glorious’ / News

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson combined for 65 points in their first matchup against each other, and the basketball world could contain the excitement.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson met against each other in a battle of two top NBA prospects. Although two teams – Metropolitans 92 and G-League Ignite – actually played, all eyes were on the two wunderkinds.

Victor Wembanyama Position: C Age: 18 Height: 218 cm Weight: 95 kg Place of birth: France

ESPN senior Writer Marc J. Spears talked about the Matchup as an event that should be ingrained in basketball fans’ memories.

“Every once in a while in sports you attend an event that you remember for the rest of your life,” he tweeted. “This Victor Wembanyama game is one of those memorable moments.”

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie agreed.

“Scoot vs. Vic has been every single thing that we could have wanted and more. It’s amazing,” the journalist wrote. “Seriously, every single thing. A late-game Showdown with these two dudes both dominating. This completely lived up to every single bit of hype imaginable.”

Another columnist from The Athletic, John Hollinger, gave an analogy that’s been known for decades but replicated only several times in history.

“Not the same Stakes obviously but I feel like I just watched the Bird vs. Magic game,” Hollinger wrote. “Holy hell was that awesome.”

Numerous NBA players attended the match, including Trevor Ariza, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Damion Lee, and Duane Washington Jr. WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson was also at the courtside.

Isaiah Thomas watched the game at home but couldn’t contain his excitement.

“They are building these killers in a factory. No way he should be that tall moving like that! That kid is col,” Thomas tweeted. The guard was sure to compliment Henderson as well: “Scoot is COLD! His pace and aggression are HIGH LEVEL.”

Nicolas Batum, meanwhile, quickly summarized the upcoming NBA Draft. “One thing for sure is that the first 2 picks are LOCKED for the next NBA draft,” the player tweeted.

Besides his 37 points, Wembanyama finished the match with 7 three-pointers and 5 blocks, a feat that has happened only once in the entire NBA history with Danny Green achieving it in 2014 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA reported David Aldridge summarized the upcoming NBA season in Spring. “The tanking in the NBA will be Glorious to watch this season,” he wrote. “The DNP’s in April will Rival my all-time favorite when I was covering the Bullets: Jeff Malone DNP – contact lens irritation.”

Yahoo Sports journalist Krysten Peck was left in awe of Wembanyama. “Victor is that dude. He can shut it down tomorrow and still go No. 1. 9 months before the draft,” Peck wrote.

Henderson and Wembanyama will meet again on Thursday. The game is scheduled to begin at 21:00 CET.

Full Victor Wembanyama’s highlights: