Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

A closeup of Greg Oden.

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 11: Greg Oden #20 of the Miami Heat on the bench during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 11, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Heat defeated the Suns 103-97. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig.

Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a Graduate Assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta’s staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations.

