Basketball world reacts to Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly being purchased by Billionaire Mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, 42, who is chairman and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, based in Michigan.

The purchase is “in the neighborhood” of $4 billion, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia’s net worth is $5.1 billion this year, according to Forbes.com.

His brother, Justin Ishbia, will also be making “a significant investment and serve as alternate governor,” Wojnarowski added.

Mat also played for the Michigan State Spartans from 1999-02 and won a national championship his freshman year. Former Sun and teammate with the Spartans Jason Richardson was one of the first to weigh in on the ownership change.

Another Spartan great and NBA Legend Magic Johnson sent out a signal for the rest of the league to be on alert because of the new owner’s winning culture.

Of course, NBA Twitter got a word in as well.

To top it all off, guard Devin Booker may have had the best reaction, potentially breaking the news at a home Arizona Coyotes game on Monday by donning a Detroit Red Wings jersey, the team Ishbia’s company has a jersey sponsorship with.

Despite many fans being excited with the purchase, some people were not quite as thrilled.

