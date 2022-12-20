Basketball world reacts to Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly being purchased by Billionaire Mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, 42, who is chairman and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, based in Michigan.

The purchase is “in the neighborhood” of $4 billion, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia’s net worth is $5.1 billion this year, according to Forbes.com.

His brother, Justin Ishbia, will also be making “a significant investment and serve as alternate governor,” Wojnarowski added.

Mat also played for the Michigan State Spartans from 1999-02 and won a national championship his freshman year. Former Sun and teammate with the Spartans Jason Richardson was one of the first to weigh in on the ownership change.

Congrats to my guy and college teammate Ish! Time to bring a ship to The Valley! https://t.co/BCtvK92sVl — Jason Richardson (@jrich23) December 20, 2022

Another Spartan great and NBA Legend Magic Johnson sent out a signal for the rest of the league to be on alert because of the new owner’s winning culture.

I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns. He’s going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat’s a winner! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 20, 2022

Of course, NBA Twitter got a word in as well.

Sucks to see other fanbases living out your dreams https://t.co/pBgZDlQHqA — DOC (@darwinchvz320) December 20, 2022

IM POPPING CHAMPAGNE https://t.co/8wEipII8Ya — Jake: is boring again (@WusijiEx) December 20, 2022

I looked up “Mat Ishbia scandal” and nothing came up so that’s a W😂 he was a college hooper, this could be best case scenario for us🙏🏼 — Jacob Hernanskey (@SunsGoat) December 20, 2022

Putting my life savings into Mat Ishbia’s company because I’m a REAL fan 😤 pic.twitter.com/BzXvQYZQVG — Kris (@krishansonRCF) December 20, 2022

Looks like we are all Phoenix Sun Spartans now https://t.co/TTFsyiWSv7 — ♡ Tara ♡ (@TaraStafford) December 20, 2022

Excellent move — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) December 20, 2022

To top it all off, guard Devin Booker may have had the best reaction, potentially breaking the news at a home Arizona Coyotes game on Monday by donning a Detroit Red Wings jersey, the team Ishbia’s company has a jersey sponsorship with.

You think he knew? pic.twitter.com/ugccsnSyvF — Kris Will (@KrisKillAtWill) December 20, 2022

Despite many fans being excited with the purchase, some people were not quite as thrilled.

Suns back to Rebuilding mode 🤣 — 𝕮𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖎𝖎𝖊 (@PacersWR𝖊𝖍LD) December 20, 2022

Las Vegas Suns coming up — Steve Frikken (@Frikk09) December 20, 2022