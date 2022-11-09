Basketball World Reacts To Brooklyn Nets Coaching Decision

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 6: General view of the Barclays Center as the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game on December 6, 2015 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. The Warriors defeated the Nets 114-98. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that Jacque Vaughn will be their head coach for the rest of the season.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Vaughn became the acting head Coach of the Nets after Steve Nash was relieved of his duties. The team is 2-2 since they took over.

Judging by the reactions on social media, NBA fans are glad Vaughn is getting this opportunity in Brooklyn.

“I am fine with this. I don’t love it. I felt that the Nets needed an experienced head coach who had done it before to keep the team together,” one fan said. “That being said, the guys are playing hard for Jacque and he deserved a shot somewhere. I’m glad he’s getting his opportunity here.”

“Like this hiring, definitely commands respect,” a second fan wrote. “He just needs to be able to put his foot down with the stars and take charge.”

“Good,” another fan tweeted. “Udoka shouldn’t be a Coach again and Vaughn was overdue for a HC job

Ime Udoka was considered a candidate for the Nets’ head coaching job. He is currently suspended by the Celtics.

The Nets will be back in action this evening against the Knicks.