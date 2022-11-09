Basketball World Reacts To Brooklyn Nets Coaching Decision

A general view of the Brooklyn Nets arena.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 6: General view of the Barclays Center as the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game on December 6, 2015 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. The Warriors defeated the Nets 114-98. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that Jacque Vaughn will be their head coach for the rest of the season.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

