Basketball world mourns NBA legend’s death

The NBA world got some absolutely tragic news on Sunday morning as the legendary Paul Silas, who made a name for himself as both a player and a Coach throughout his basketball career, has passed away.

According to former sports columnist Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe, Paul Silas died at the age of 79.

I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age 79. To watch him play was a joy. To be his friend was an honor. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) December 11, 2022

After Emerging as a college star at Creighton, Paul Silas played 16 seasons in the NBA for the St. Louis Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and the Seattle SuperSonics. During that stint, he won championships with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and 1976, and then with the SuperSonics in 1979. Silas was a two-time All-Star and was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team five different times. He finished his career averaging 9.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

As a coach, Silas notably coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first two seasons of LeBron James’ playing career. He also coached the Hornets, leading the team to the Playoffs three times in five seasons.

It’s a massive loss to the basketball world, and the NBA world mourned his passing on Twitter.

LeBron’s first Coach in Cleveland, one of the great rebounders of his day at just 6-7 and a towering NBA figure. Paul Silas will be missed so much… sending love and warmest wishes to Rockets Coach Stephen Silas and their whole family. https://t.co/U5LSsEQjzc — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2022

Rest in peace coach…. https://t.co/h19XzUeNoe — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) December 11, 2022

while Researching Paul Silas this year we developed an enormous amount of respect for him. no matter how good or awful the circumstances were, he was relentlessly determined and proud. an Incredible leader and human being who was treasured by everyone who knew him https://t.co/tQGi0IU3Ol — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) December 11, 2022

Toughness personified. Rest well, Paul Silas. https://t.co/jEL49zYNer — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) December 11, 2022

Paul Silas was one of my all-time favorites – such a great guy, and a key figure in Charlotte/NBA basketball hoops, too. https://t.co/BnVibN7VnC — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 11, 2022

What sad, sad news

To sit and chat with him before games he coached was one of the great perks of the job

A wonderful guy https://t.co/Df6SmhjXvC — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) December 11, 2022

Was honored to have “P” as an Assistant and head coach. A warrior on the court and a true gentleman, Legend off. Sending love and prayers to his wonderful family. Job well done. Rest peacefully, Coach. Rest easy, Coach. https://t.co/JVNynwRR43 — JR Reid (@JRReid7) December 11, 2022

