‘Basketball Wives’ Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey’s daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn’t spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It’s unclear of her daughter Kayla’s age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, “Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22” along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.

Bailey first appeared in the E! reality series Candy Girls. The show followed a group of friends living in LA and working as music video models. The show lasted one season. She then joined the cast of Basketball Wives LA alongside Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and others in its second season. The show merged with the cast of the Mothership franchise in Miami. Bailey returned to the show in its 10th season, which is currently on hiatus.

The last season of the VH1 reality series centered on Bailey contemplating doing IVF with her then-husband, Ronnie Holland. The former couple Wed in 2014, renewed their vows in 2016, and reportedly split around 2021. As the 10th season was airing, Bailey was already reportedly single.

Distractify reports that Bailey confirmed she was divorced in a post captured by The Jasmine Brand. “Wife sounds better than girlfriend, but single sounds better than stupid. Yes. I’m single,” she said. Regarding future love, she says she wants to get married again.

“The next person that’s with me, like if you eff with me, you’re stuck with me. That’s it. The first time I got married I was like 20 and the second time I got married, I knew I shouldn’t have been marrying him, but I was like, ‘I’m going to do it for my kids,’ which was the wrong decision,” she said.