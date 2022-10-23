Baston froze, Shocked and humbled as her biases collided with reality: these Presumed Troublemakers were faces she might have recognized before sunset, kids with families and histories that mirrored her own upbringing in Hyde Park.

“Here I am about to Chase them, and they were probably thinking the same thing about a group of cops,” she said. “That’s when the change really happened: I saw the community was seeing us differently and it opened my eyes to get to know these people for who they are.”

The moment stayed with Baston, and she learned quickly to approach teenagers with openness instead of suspicion, to ask how they were doing whether she was on or off duty. As she tells it, the past 15 years spent helping the department build and strengthen relationships with Residents always point her back to that night, staring across the street into the eyes of children hungry for community and realizing that policing had to mean more than just catching the bad guy.

Now a department superintendent and widely recognized as the face of community-engaged policing in Boston, Baston was recently named the RFK Community Alliance Embracing the Legacy award winner, and will be honored Wednesday at the JFK Presidential Library.

“Nora really believes that without the community support and mentoring she had, she wouldn’t be the person that she is today,” said Jim Geraghty, board chair of the RFK Alliance, who nominated Baston. “She’s really trying to give back her lived experience, to make sure kids have the same opportunities she had.”

For Baston, basketball was the natural way to connect with young men and women — after all, she said, it was her decision to walk onto the Women’s team at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1990 that “transformed” her life, teaching her what it meant to be part of a community as close-knit as family.

Every woman on the team pitched in a few hours to tutor Baston, she said, teaching her not just class material but confidence.

“I would always set the bar low,” she said, recalling nights she struggled to keep her eyes open as she studied with teammates, telling herself that all she needed was a 65. “I would wake up and they would have the six Flipped Thu [read] 95 as a way to say, ‘You can do it.'”

As she continued through college, Baston’s teammates came to feel more like Sisters — a second family that became indispensable when her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“Two days before my birthday, my whole family’s sitting in the emergency room and she pretty much died in my arms,” ​​she said soberly, recalling how quickly numbness set in after the funeral. “I remember just sitting at my house without leaving the room for weeks and weeks. Every teammate came down [to the house] every day and kneeled next to my bed, just never giving up on me.”

Baston had barely returned to college in Lowell when she got the news that her family was being evicted from her childhood home.

“I remember my sister getting off the 40 Bus in the cul-de-sac where we lived with my little niece, and I remember looking at her saying, ‘We have nothing,'” Baston said.

The university granted her sister special permission to live with Baston in her dorm. Again, her teammates rallied, watching over Baston’s niece in between classes while her sister took the commuter rail to work, and helping her raise money to rent an apartment for the family.

“I got through it because of my team,” Baston said. “I think that’s why I’m so into this community engagement thing, because people talk about your team and your village, but I really had it.”

After college, one of Baston’s teammates urged her to join the police academy, encouraging the recent graduate to set aside her childhood dream of being a backup dancer for Madonna and focus on a new goal: joining the FBI.

Baston’s career aspirations once she completed the police academy in 1996 turned to local law enforcement — she loved the thrill of chasing calls, the sense of nobility that came with protecting her community. Within her first six years, she passed the civil service exam and was named a sergeant. The beginning of a decades-long commitment to community engagement followed not long after.

New to Boston in early 2007, then-police commissioner Edward Davis was struck by the sincerity of Baston’s relationships with residents when he spotted her out of his car window one afternoon, chatting up three young men on the sidewalk of Grove Hall.

“A sergeant is charged with supervisory duties,” he recalled. “They’re not typically walking the street, so it was kind of unusual and refreshing to see her out talking to people in the neighborhood.”

Davis waited for her to finish her conversation before pulling over to introduce himself. After asking what she’d been talking to the kids about, Davis was surprised to hear her answer — “Well, basketball” — and even more surprised when he looked into her cruiser and saw a basketball resting on the backseat.

“You getting some hoops in on duty?” they asked.

Without skipping a beat, she replied, “Yeah, I bring the basketball with me every day. If I see kids like this near a park, I’ll play some basketball with them just to connect.”

Baston has since climbed to the rank of superintendent and head of the police academy, overseeing training for the next generation of officers. But even now, she’s more likely to be found at a block party or graduation ceremony than tucked in her office.

“When I go to their graduations, and I see their mothers and sisters, that’s more than basketball,” she said. “That’s staying in their lives and watching them grow, even when the game’s over.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at [email protected]