Basketball time for Lynn English

Alvin Abreu leads his players through a practice. (Spencer R. Hasak)

The Lynn English boys basketball team always has high expectations heading into each season, and this year is no different.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished with a 14-8 overall record, an 11-3 record in conference (Greater Boston League), and were ousted in the second round of the MIAA Division 1 Playoffs to BC High, who were the eventual Division 1 champions. English was also under the tutelage of first year head Coach Alvin Abreu, who is very excited to get the season underway.

“We are all eager for the season to start,” Abreu said. “We had a good season last year, but it came to an end and left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. We cannot wait to get back to work on the court.”

The Bulldogs’ tryouts begin on Monday and take three days to complete. While English is still rounding off his team, the Bulldogs have a lot of key contributors coming back, which Abreu believes will be an important part to their success.

“Last year we were a team that lacked experience,” Abreu said. “I believe our returning players gained a lot of important experience through the ups and downs of last season. I think we will take the Lessons we learned and will be able to create more positives, which will lead to more wins.”

Leading the way for the Bulldogs is senior Tyrese Melo Garcia, who last year was the GBL MVP and an all-scholastic player as well.

“Melo Garcia had an amazing season last year,” Abreu said. “We are all excited to see him back on the court wearing a Bulldog uniform.”

Also returning to English is the senior trio of Nelson Obarisiagbon, Josh St. Jean and Gloire Kabongo. The Bulldogs will also be returning some underclassmen in junior Josh Anderson, sophomore Denzell Guillen and junior Carmelo Buese. Abreu feels very fortunate to have this group back.

“I am expecting big things from this group of returning players,” Abreu said. “I think this group, along with Melo Garcia, will really do a great job leading us throughout the season.”

The Bulldogs are also getting a Lynn native back in sophomore Warren Keel.

“Keel is transferring from Tilton back to English, which is great news for us,” Abreu said. “I expect Keel to have a fantastic season and will be a big contributor to this year’s team.”

Abreu also believes that having a more experienced team is going to help their consistency in big moments, which includes the coaching staff.

“The biggest and most important area we must improve in is our discipline, especially in big moments,” Abreu said. “We lost our Discipline from time to time when it was most important, and the lack of Discipline starts with me as a coach. I feel the coaching staff along with players will be better in these moments due to having more experience now. We felt like we could have won about three-four more games last year if certain things went our way, and by being more disciplined, it will give us a much better chance for that to happen.”

The Bulldogs will see their season begin on Friday as they will be hosting the Jamboree, which has not taken place in many years. English will take on East Boston at 7:30 pm, and Abreu made it a point to bring back the Jamboree when he became head Coach a year ago.

“The Jamboree is such a fun, exciting event for the players, teams, and for all the fans,” Abreu said. “It really is a great way to kick off the season, and I expect it to be a great atmosphere in the building Friday.”