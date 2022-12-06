Basketball Tiger Talk Debuts Wednesday

2022-23 Tiger Talk Schedule Wednesday, December 7 Wednesday, December 14 Monday, December 19 (MBB only) Monday, January 2 Monday, January 9 Monday, January 16 Wednesday, January 25 (MBB only) Monday, January 30 Monday, February 6 Wednesday, February Monday, February 20 (MBB only) Monday, February 27 Monday, March 6

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri basketball head coaches Dennis Gates and Robin Pingeton are set to begin another season of Tiger Talk at Shiloh Bar and Grill.

The Weekly radio show series, which begins at 6 pm on Wednesday, will feature an hour-long interview with the Women’s basketball team and Coach Pingeton. The men’s basketball program will follow, starting at 7 pm, and is highlighted by Coach Gates during the first half hour.

Gates and Pingeton will discuss all things Mizzou basketball including relevant storylines, past contests and previews of upcoming events within each program, while also featuring special guests throughout the year.

Fans are encouraged to come out to Shiloh to hear the coaches live. Out-of-state Residents can tune in to hear Coach Gates’ interview on KTGR and the Tiger Radio Network, while Coach Pingeton’s portion will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

The men’s basketball team is set for the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown this weekend, hosting Kansas on Saturday at 4:15 pm, while the Women’s team is back in action on Friday at 11:30 am against Omaha.