Basketball-themed games you can play

Basketball, the game under the hoops, stands as one of the most popular sports in the world and it is played by over 400 million people all over the world, and at the same time, the number of people watching the game is higher than 2 billion people. The amounts of money that are spinning in basketball are insane, where everyone is profiting from teams, players, TV houses, sponsors, and even the fans behind the screens.

Court-based games

The Knock-Out

The top one on our list is one of the most popular ever, as it does not require a real court, only a free-throw line that can be improvised. Many can play but there is only one winner. The game rules are as follows: players line up behind the free throw line, and the first two players, each has a ball. The first one shoots and if he makes it, he passes the ball to the next in line and goes to the back of the line to continue the game.

However, if he misses, the second shooter has a chance to knock him out if he scores before the first shooter. Every shooter after missing a free throw has a chance to rebound and score from any position, before being knocked out. The last one standing is a winner.

Dribble Knockout

A fun game that tests dribbling skills and hand-eye coordination. The game requires a minimum of two players and a place that is called an “island”. An “island” is a designated area for the game to be played in and it can be a whole court, half court, center circle, paint, or just randomly created borders on the street. The game rules are:

· Every player has a ball and must dribble constantly

· Catching the ball with two hands gets a player out of the game

· Player’s dribble within the “island” (ball out of the border = player out)

· Players try to Steal or knock out the other player’s ball outside the island

· The game ends with one player still dribbling

· (BONUS) To make it more interesting the “island “can Shrink as the number of players goes down.

Other interesting court-based games include SEVEN UP, Home run, HORSE, etc.

Online Pokies and Casino Games

Basketball-inspired Slots dominate the market, with numerous basketball-themed Slots available. Below, we have mentioned just a few.

Basketball Star Pokie

The most popular Pokie game with a basketball background, launched in 2015 is a 5-column game offering up to 243 ways to win. The player comes across amazing pictures including basketball courts, shoes and jerseys, and gold medals as game symbols.

Dennis Rodman Slot

Are you truly shocked to find a game with the name of the most recognizable NBA player ever? Dennis Rodman is the best rebounder the game has ever seen and is also a fashion expert, who persuaded online gambling establishments accepting real money to create basketball slot machines with a Rodman theme. It has five reels and 20 pay lines, making a total of 37 winning combinations possible. Additionally, you can benefit from extra features like free spins.

The line of the basketball-themed games is long and the ones mentioned are just a surface scratch. To get to know more about basketball-inspired games take a look at the EA Sports game NBA Jam designed for PlayStation and Xbox, or NBA Street, one of the most popular video games in Asia.