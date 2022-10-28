Basketball Teams Put on a Show at Shocker Madness

Shammah Scott and Colby Rogers took home the slam dunk and three-point titles and the Wichita State men’s and Women’s basketball teams entertained fans with a pair of fast-paced intrasquad scrimmages at Thursday night’s Shocker Madness.

“I thought the guys had fun,” men’s head Coach Isaac Brown said. “For 11 of them, it was their first time playing in Koch Arena, and they were really excited.”

“All of the kids showing up in their costumes, signing autographs and interacting with families,” Women’s head Keitha Adams . “It was great to connect with the community.”

Rogers – who ranked among the nation’s top-10 in percentage last year at Siena – overcame a slow start to win the three-point contest. They buried his last ball for a 12-11 win over Jalen Ricks in the semifinals and took down Women’s Champion Curtessia Dean by a score of 14-9 in the final.

“It feels better shooting in front of the fans,” Rogers said. “It helps everything.”

In the dunk contest, the 6-foot-2 Scott impressed a panel of judges that included former Shockers Ron Baker and Zach Bush with a reverse slam to defeat his teammate Jaykwon Walton in the final round.

“Everyone had been telling me about the fans and how we have the best atmosphere – which we do,” Scott said. “It was just fun seeing it for myself.”

While he fell short of the title, Walton had perhaps the dunks of the night in the semifinal round, leaping over his own mother.

Women’s Scrimmage:

Led by Aniya Bell’s nine points, the Yellow Team won the 10-minute intrasquad scrimmage, 23-10.

Jane Asinde (4), Nhug Bosch Duran (3), Ambah Kowcun (3), Ella Anciaux (2) and Jeniah Thompson (2) rounded out the scorers for the winning Yellow squad.

DJ McCarty paced the Black team with six points.

Men’s Scrimmage:

11 different players combined to make 13 triples in an up-and-down affair.

Isaac Abidde scored 10 points to lead Black to a 32-25 win.

Southeastern Louisiana transfer Gus Okafor put up a game-high 11 points. His three-pointer capped a 9-0 run and gave Yellow its only lead of the night, 17-16 with 3:43 to play.

Black answered with a 14-3 push keyed by Threes from Abidde, Rogers, Henry Thengvall and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler .

Ricks (six points), Scott (3), Melvion Flanagan (3) and Jaron Pierre Jr. (2) rounded out the scoring for Yellow.