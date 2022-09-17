Basketball Teams Announce 2022-23 Ivy League Schedules

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s and women’s basketball teams have announced the Ivy League portion of their 2022-23 seasons. For the second straight year, the Ivy schedule will be spread out over 10 weeks, starting on Monday, Jan. 2 and wrapping up on Saturday, March 4.

PENN MEN’S BASKETBALL: Complete 2022-23 Schedule

PENN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Complete 2022-23 Schedule

A few reminders from last year…

*The schedules are set up so that when the men’s team is at home the women are on the road at that same school, and vice versa.

*Instead of six Friday/Saturday doubleheaders, which had been the tradition for several decades until last year, there will be just three such weekends.

*Every other weekend, there will be a single conference game played.

*Games against travel partners will occur on MLK Day and the final weekend of the season. For the MLK Day game, if the team played a home game on that Saturday they will be on the road MLK Day (and vice versa).

The 2023 Ivy League Tournament (#IvyMadness) is scheduled to run the weekend of March 10-12 at Princeton’s Jadwin Gym.

Penn Basketball 2022-23 Ivy League Schedules

Monday, Jan. 2 – Brown (women home, men away)

Friday, Jan. 6 – Cornell (women home, men away)

Saturday, Jan. 7 – Columbia (women home, men away)

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Dartmouth (women home, men away)

Monday, Jan. 16 – Princeton (men home, women away)

Saturday, Jan. 21 – Yale (women home, men away)

Saturday, Jan. 28 – Harvard (men home, women away)

Friday, Feb. 3 – Columbia (men home, women away)

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Cornell (men home, women away)

Saturday, Feb. 11 – Harvard (women home, men away)

Friday, Feb. 17 – Yale (men home, women away)

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Brown (men home, women away)

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Dartmouth (men home, women away)

Friday, March 3 – Princeton (women home)

Saturday, March 4 – Princeton (men away)



