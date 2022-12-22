Basketball Stuns Iowa, 92-83 – Eastern Illinois University Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eastern Illinois trailed Iowa 45-37 at the half. The Panthers connected for 72 percent from the floor in the second half to pick up just their second-ever win over a Big Ten conference school.

At the end of the day, EIU won 92-83 to post their fourth-ever win over a Power Five Conference school and snapped Iowa’s 24-game home non-conference win streak.

Iowa opened with an 18-4 run following a jumper by Payton Sandford with 14:37 in the opening half.

EIU was able to cut the margin down to five points in the first half on a 3-pointer by Caleb Donaldson with 3:46 left to play. Donaldson finished with 16 points, one of five Panthers in double figures in the win.

A pair of dunks by Kinyon Hodges early in the second half sparked a 9-2 run by the Panthers as they inched to within one point with 16:17 to play in the game. Hodges had six dunks in the game finishing with a team high 22 points.

A 3-pointer by Yaakema Rose Jr. , with 14:31 gave the Panthers their first lead of the second half. The margin grew to four on another pair of back-to-back dunks by Hodges sparking an 8-3 run.

Key 3-pointers by Dan Luers and Donaldson in the second half allowed the Panthers margin to grow.

EIU ended the day with several key statistical wins including a 54-10 advantage in bench scoring. The Panthers won the battle on the glass by a 42-38 margin, Sincere Malone , Kyle Thomas and Jermaine Hamlin all had seven rebounds for EIU.

Rose finished with 13 points, Thomas had 13 and Luers ten for the Panthers.

Iowa was held to 31 percent shooting in the second half as Filip Rebraca scored 24 points. Patrick McCaffery had a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds.

EIU opens Ohio Valley Conference play next Thursday hosting Lindenwood. The Panthers end non-conference play at 4-9. Iowa falls to 8-4.

EIU’s all-time Power Five Conference wins are now over Iowa (2022), Missouri (2017), Wisconsin (1987) and Ole Miss (1974).