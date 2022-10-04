Basketball standout Jacob Meyer Returns to Holy Cross for senior year

Less than two months after leaving Holy Cross to go to Atlanta, basketball Phenom Jacob Meyer is back in Covington.

Meyer left the area during the summer to play for The Skills Factory, a prep school in Atlanta, announcing the move on July 28.

Holy Cross head basketball Coach Casey Sorrell confirmed Tuesday morning that Meyer is back in school at Holy Cross and eligible to play for the Indians on the court this season, his senior year.

Meyer’s return is a lift for the Indians, who were 21-10 last season, losing to Dixie Heights in the Ninth Region semifinals. The explosive scorer and Dunker scored 40 in the semifinal loss after posting 41 in the first-round win over Conner to tie Scott Draud’s tournament record from 1985.

