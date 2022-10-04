Basketball standout Jacob Meyer Returns to Holy Cross for senior year

Less than two months after leaving Holy Cross to go to Atlanta, basketball Phenom Jacob Meyer is back in Covington.

Meyer left the area during the summer to play for The Skills Factory, a prep school in Atlanta, announcing the move on July 28.

Holy Cross head basketball Coach Casey Sorrell confirmed Tuesday morning that Meyer is back in school at Holy Cross and eligible to play for the Indians on the court this season, his senior year.

Meyer’s return is a lift for the Indians, who were 21-10 last season, losing to Dixie Heights in the Ninth Region semifinals. The explosive scorer and Dunker scored 40 in the semifinal loss after posting 41 in the first-round win over Conner to tie Scott Draud’s tournament record from 1985.

Meyer averaged 38.2 points per game last season, scoring 1,109 points overall and sinking 78 3-pointers. He ended the season with over 2,200 career points at Holy Cross and has a chance to break the Ninth Region career scoring record of 3,128 set by Beechwood’s Scotty Draud in 2021.

Meyer, a left-handed guard, recently de-committed from Western Kentucky University and has received offers from Bowling Green, Indiana State, IUPUI, James Madison, Miami University and Northern Kentucky.

He was also selected to play in the junior game in the prestigious Kentucky-Indiana all-star series in June and named second-team all-state in a coaches poll conducted by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Meyer is likely to battle Covington Catholic 2023 guard Evan Ipsaro all season for pecking order in the race for 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball and the Ninth Region nominee for the award.