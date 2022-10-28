Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale Friday

Single-game tickets for Baylor men’s and women’s basketball go on sale Friday.

Beginning Friday, fans can purchase single-game tickets starting as low as $10 for men’s and women’s games. Single-game tickets are dynamically priced, with prices adjusted for each game in real-time based on market demand and opponent. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure seating. Season tickets remain the best value for fans who don’t want to miss the action at the Ferrell Center.

As a reminder, the best way to obtain season tickets in the Foster Pavilion for the 2023-24 season is by joining Phase Two of the capital campaign and becoming a season ticket holder in the Ferrell Center for the 2022-23 season. The quantity of tickets fans will be able to purchase in the Pavilion will match the number of tickets purchased for the 2022-23 season at the Ferrell Center. An important note for fans, that in the transition to the Foster Pavilion, a ticket maximum will be implemented to accommodate the maximum number of fans. Championship Club members will be able to purchase a maximum of eight tickets. All other accounts will be able to purchase a maximum of six tickets. Those interested in purchasing new season tickets in the Ferrell Center can purchase online. For any questions regarding purchasing men’s and women’s basketball tickets, please contact Nick Hinson at 254-710-6441 or at [email protected]

Second-year head coach Nicki Collen leads the Women’s program, which is coming off a league championship in her first season. She returns with a talented roster, including Aija Blackwell who is the Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Sarah Andrews , Ja’Mee Asberry and Dre’Una Edwards have each earned Preseason All-Big 12 nods.

Women’s basketball opens its season on Nov. 3 with an exhibition tune-up against Southwest Baptist, followed by the non-conference opener vs. Lamar on Nov. 7. The month is capped with a big home match-up against 17th-ranked Maryland on Nov. 20th The Women’s schedule features 30 games, including 18 at the Ferrell Center.

The men’s program enters the preseason as the pick to win the Big 12 Conference for the second time in three years. The Bears, led by 20th year head coach Scott Drew , have advanced to 10 NCAA Tournaments over the last 15 years, including five Sweet 16 berths, three Elite Eight Appearances and the 2021 National Championship. Baylor Returns two starters from league-championship team in 2022, including Preseason All-Big 12 honoree Adam Flagler and Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year Keyonte George .

Men’s basketball opens its season on Nov. 7 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 11 am on “Future Bears Day” at the Ferrell Center. The Bears will have a 31-game schedule with 17 home contests, featuring matchups against 10 high-major opponents including five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.