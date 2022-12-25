Basketball shootouts welcome additions to the regular season

As it turns out, we don’t have to wait until mid-March to watch state championship-caliber high school basketball.

Last Saturday, two high-quality girls basketball games were taking place — simultaneously — on the courts of Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City during the Twelve Courts of Christmas. Class 1 No. 1 Platte Valley was taking on Class 2 No. 1 Tipton, while Class 5 No. 2 Helias was playing Bishop Miege, the two-time Defending Kansas Class 4A state champion.

Both games went into overtime, with Tipton and Helias coming out on top.

It was the weekend before Christmas, but for two hours, it felt like mid-March.

Twenty years ago, these matchups wouldn’t have taken place. In 2007, a majority of teams would play their 16 regular-season games — conference and non-conference — to go with three tournaments to get to their 25 games before district play began.

What we have seen change in Missouri high school basketball, most notably in the past five years, is the growing number of single-day shootouts throughout the state, such as the Twelve Courts of Christmas.

Twenty years ago, the only Shootout I can remember taking place in Mid-Missouri was the State Fair Holiday Shootout in Sedalia.

The Norm Stewart Classic began as a single-day, four-game Shootout in 2007, then eventually evolved into 48 hours of continuous basketball. An annual Shootout began taking place in December 2010 at Fleming Fieldhouse, we still have the Central Bank Shootout at Rackers Fieldhouse the first Saturday of February and now we have the Sophie Cunningham Classic, a girls-only basketball Shootout that started up earlier this month.

And that’s only in Mid-Missouri. These shootouts are happening all across the state.

Trenton has multiple days of shootouts in December, Ramey Basketball matches up Mid-Missouri teams against St. Louis area teams in a Shootout at Harrisburg, Springfield started the 48 Hours of Basketball this season and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame has organized single-day shootouts in various locations across the state

The biggest perk of a Shootout is pairing together teams that wouldn’t normally play each other.

For example, Helias is located in Jefferson City and Grand View Christian is located four-and-a-half hours away in Des Moines, Iowa. There is no way either team would travel to the other’s home gym to play a game.

But thanks to the Twelve Courts of Christmas, two boys basketball teams that played in state championship games last season were able to cut their drives in half and play each other last weekend in Kansas City.

What a Shootout Matchup can do is give us a tournament championship-quality game, but without having to play the first two rounds to get there.

About 10 years ago, the Rock Bridge girls were in Class 5 and the Incarnate Word girls were in Class 4. Both teams would go on to win state championships, but since they were in different classes, there was always a question of which was the better team.

As it turns out, they both played in the Webster Groves Winter Challenge and tended to meet in the Championship game. It would unofficially be deemed as Missouri’s state championship game.

Now because of the Championship factor, both teams are in Class 6, so there’s no need for a de facto Championship game between the two programs anymore. But if we wanted to see one, guess what? One of the shootouts across the state would find a way to match them up.

One last perk of shootouts is media and social media exposure. Online streaming of basketball games took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, and just about every Shootout can be watched online, whether it’s on YouTube or another streaming service.

The exposure student-athletes are getting today is unprecedented, and it’s only going to continue to grow.

I enjoy watching a good, old-fashioned rivalry game. But shootouts are trending upward, and that’s a good thing for high school basketball.