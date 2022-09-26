Basketball Set To Host Annual Maroon Madness Event, But With A Twist

STARKVILLE – In preparation for the exciting basketball season ahead, Mississippi State basketball is back with Maroon Madness, but with a twist. While paying Homage to the 60th anniversary of the men’s 1962 SEC Championship, Mississippi State basketball will host ‘Madness At McCarthy’ to tip off the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons in historic McCarthy Gymnasium on campus.

With renovations to Humphrey Coliseum in full swing, Mississippi State basketball has decided to take a trip down memory lane for their annual tip-off event. Madness At McCarthy will be held on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. CT. Admission is free, and doors will open at 7 pm The first 500 fans in attendance will also receive a free ‘Madness At McCarthy’ T-Shirt. As at previous Maroon Madness events, the clear bag policy will be in effect.

With a pair of new coaches and highly talented rosters, Madness At McCarthy will give Bulldog fans their first in-person look at both the men’s and women’s basketball teams ahead of the 2022-23 season. Fans will be treated to Appearances from Chris Jans and Sam Purcell , along with student-athletes from both squads. You may even see some of your favorite Bulldog basketball alumni in attendance. As always, Madness At McCarthy will also feature a variety of skill competitions and giveaways throughout the night.

McCarthy Gymnasium, initially called the Mississippi State Gymnasium, was the home of MSU basketball before Humphrey Coliseum was opened in 1975. The gym was later renamed in honor of former MSU men’s head basketball Coach James H. “Babe” McCarthy following his passing in 1975 McCarthy Gym was the home to four SEC Basketball Championships in 1959, ’61, ’62 and ’63.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and start as low as $85 for the women and $155 for the men. Fans can purchase season tickets at hailstate.com/tickets or by calling the Mississippi State Ticket Office at (662) 325-2600 or (888) Go Dawgs (888-463-2947).

