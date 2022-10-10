Basketball Season Tickets, Sponsored By Shentel, Now on Sale

Order Season Tickets

FARMVILLE, Va. – The time has come: general admission season ticket packages, Sponsored by Shentelare now on sale for Longwood basketball.

Lancer fans can reserve a space for this year’s follow-up in Willett Hall as the men’s and women’s basketball teams defend their Big South titles.

last season, Willett Hall was packed, and the Lancers were nearly unbeatable at home, where they won 24-6 on Jerome Kersey Court. The teams were even better when the calendar turned to 2022 by posting a 17-2 record.

Now, Lancer fans can choose between one of three general admission season ticket packages as Longwood embarks on its final season in Willett Hall.

Benefits of Purchasing a season ticket package include:

Save on ticket costs per game Guaranteed space at sold-out games Priority access to season tickets in the new Joan Perry Brock Center, which is set to open next season Special gift from Longwood athletics

Discounts are available for Longwood Faculty and staff, as well as Retired Longwood Faculty and staff and senior citizens. Children ages five and younger will receive free admission and do not require a season ticket to attend. In addition, Longwood students will continue to get in games for free with their student ID.

General Admission Combo for Men’s & Women’s Basketball

General Public: $115

Faculty/Staff: $97

Retired Faculty/Staff & Senior Citizens: $85

General Admission for Men’s Basketball

General Public: $98

Faculty/Staff: $80

Retired Faculty/Staff & Senior Citizens: $70

General Admission for Women’s Basketball

General Public: $63

Faculty/Staff: $58

Retired Faculty/Staff & Senior Citizens: $45

