Basketball Season Tickets On Sale

CLINTON, SC – Presbyterian College Blue Hose men’s and Women’s basketball season tickets are now on sale. The Presbyterian basketball programs call the Ross E. Templeton Center home.

A season ticket costs $80 and covers all men’s and women’s home basketball games.

Tickets can be ordered through gobluehose.com as well as by downloading the HomeTown tickets fan app.

Men’s Basketball

The Blue Hose are entering their fourth season under the head coach Quinton Ferrellwho was a former standout player at Presbyterian from 2003-07.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS – The Blue Hose return four starters and eight letterwinners off last season's team. Seniors forward Winston Hill (12.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg), guard Trevon Reddish-Rhone (8.9 ppg, 2.8 apg), and forward Owen McCormack (4.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg), junior guard Kobe Stewart (5.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg), and sophomores guard Marquis Barnett (5.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and forward Terrell Ard, Jr. (4.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg) Headline the Blue Hose returners. Senior forward Jack McMahon and sophomore guard James Lovorn round out the Blue Hose returning letterwinners. Redshirt freshman forward Porter Stanley returns to the Blue Hose roster after redshirting last season. NEWCOMERS – Joining the Returners are six newcomers: junior guard Crosby James, who transferred from Anderson University, and freshmen guards AJ Cook, Jalen Forrest, Houston Jones, Quadir Pettaway and forward Jaylen Peterson.

2022-23 SCHEDULE – The schedule is highlighted by 14 home games with non-conference home games against the College of Charleston, Elon, and VMI.

Women’s Basketball

The Blue Hose are entering their fifth season under the direction of head coach Alaura Sharp.