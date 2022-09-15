Basketball Season Tickets On Sale Sept. 19

East Carolina Athletics announced today that renewals and season ticket orders for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball season will be accepted beginning Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 am

Men’s basketball season tickets will start as low as $125 for economy plans and Pirate Club Young Grad program members. Pirate Club priority seating is available for $250 (membership required for sections 201, 205-209, 213-216). ECU employees are also able to purchase season tickets in the aforementioned sections at a discounted rate of $205.

The Pirates will play 16 games inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, including nine as part of their American Athletic Conference schedule which will be released at a later date. Among the teams ECU is scheduled to host is 2022 NCAA Tournament participant and Defending AAC Champion Houston and 2022 National Invitational Tournament participant SMU. ECU opens the season with three consecutive home games in Mercer (Nov. 8), Presbyterian (Nov. 12) and Hampton (Nov. 16).

Head Coach Michael Schwartz is in his first year at the helm for the Pirates following a seven-year stint as an Assistant at the University of Tennessee, including four as the associate head coach. Schwartz welcomes 10 newcomers to the roster, joining Returners Ludgy Debaut , Javon Small , Brandon Johnson , RJ Felton , Wynston Tabbs and David Kasanganay .

Women’s basketball season tickets will start as low as $45 for general admission and $60 for reserved seats. Courtside tickets will be available starting at $100 (membership required). ECU employees are eligible for a discounted rate of $35 for general admission season tickets.

The Pirate women will compete 16 times at home this season, including non-conference tilts with Wake Forest and UNCW. The season begins with a Nov. 7 Matchup with South Carolina State. The team’s American Athletic Conference schedule, to be announced, will feature home matchups with eight teams including Defending tournament Champion and NCAA Tournament participant UCF.

Head Coach Kim McNeill enters her fourth season as the leader of the Pirate women. The Squad will feature six newcomers with two transfers and four freshmen joining nine returners.

Fans interested in buying or renewing tickets for the upcoming season can visit ECU’s Online Ticket Center or contact the ECU Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500 before the October 14 priority deadline.