Basketball season tickets are on sale Wednesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Basketball season is just around the corner and season tickets for the Blue Raiders and Lady Raiders are now on sale. Both programs are celebrating the 50thth year of Murphy Center after going a combined 28-0 at home during the regular season last year.

Men’s season tickets are $175 per seat, and the Women’s season tickets are $125 per seat, or fans may purchase a combination of both men’s and women’s season tickets at a discounted rate of $230. MTSU staff and faculty may also purchase discounted season tickets by contacting the ticket office at 615-898-5261.

The Lady Raiders home slate includes 14 games, including two exhibition contests. The first exhibition game is slated for Oct. 28. The Lady Raiders home opener is Nov. 16 against Belmont. The non-conference home slate also includes Louisville, Tennessee Tech, and Houston.

The Blue Raiders also have a healthy helping of home games for the fans with 14 games at Murphy Center in 2022-23, including the home and season opener on Nov. 7.

Both of MT’s hoops teams will host nine C-USA matchups.

Season ticket commitment forms were sent to all ticket holders from the 2021-22 season, via email and mail, two weeks ago.

Fans can purchase their season tickets online at GoBlueRaiders.com/Tickets, or by visiting the MTSU Ticket Office. For more information, call the MTSU Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.