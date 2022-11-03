Basketball Season Is Here; Don’t Miss Any Of The Action

Elon, NC – Basketball season is here! The Elon Women’s basketball team hosts Belmont Abbey Friday at 7:00 pm for an exhibition game, while the men’s basketball team will open the regular season at home Monday at 7:00 pm against Erskine. The Elon University Department of Athletics has multiple ticket options available for fans.

Listed below are Ticketing options for fans for the 2022-23 season. For more information, visit ElonTickets.com or call the Elon Ticket Office at 336-278-6750.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets are now on sale for $170 for men’s basketball, $40 for women’s basketball, or $190 for both men’s and women’s season tickets.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets are NOW on sale! Single-game tickets start at $15 for men’s basketball and $10 for women’s basketball.

VOUCHER BOOKS

Fans are able to purchase a book of 10 ticket vouchers for $75. These vouchers are redeemable for a ticket to any Elon men’s or women’s basketball regular season home game. Use all 10 for any one game, or use one voucher for 10 different games. The choice is yours! Fans will also receive an Elo mini Autographed basketball from the head coaches. These tickets represent a 50 percent savings for men’s basketball tickets and a 25 percent savings for Women’s basketball vs. single-game prices.

Ticket vouchers must be redeemed for a reserved seat ticket prior to entry. This can be done at the Schar Center Box Office during regular business hours (MF, 9 am-5 pm) or starting 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

COURTSIDE SEATS

Elo fans have the opportunity to get as close to the action as possible with courtside seats. If this is of interest, please contact the Phoenix Club at 336-278-6800.

THE SUNBRELLA CLUB

Looking for the best seats in the house? Consider the Sunbrella Club this season! Enjoy an elevated fan experience that includes premium seats, a buffet, private cash bar, dining tables, and plush Gathering areas near four flat screen televisions that allow you to keep track of Sporting events happening simultaneously. For more details on the Sunbrella Club, please contact Matt Creeron, Director of Athletics Development, at 336-278-6869 or email [email protected]

— ELON —