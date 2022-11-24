Basketball season begins for Vina Red Devils – Franklin County Times

BOYS

Head Coach Randy Barnes said he is looking for maturity and experience to help his Vina boys basketball team continue to improve. Barnes returns several players off of this past year’s team, and he said he hopes that level of experience will help them make strides in 2022-23.

“This is probably one of the oldest group of kids we have had playing together all the way from junior high,” said Barnes. “They know each other and have played together every year since. This should give them confidence and understanding that we can compete in every game that we play in.”

Barnes believes he and his team have a better feel for each other and what it takes to compete through a grinding basketball season.

“We can be successful if we know what the expectations are,” added Barnes. “The guys need to do their best for the team and themselves.”

Vina Returns Seniors Conner Davidson, Nate Stidham and Hunter Griffith. The Red Devils also return junior Grayson Ridge and sophomore Christian Purser.

Vina competes in Class 1A, Area 14, with Belgreen, Phillips and Hackleburg.

GIRLS

Head Coach Richie Hester is working step by step to rebuild his Vina girls basketball program after losing three starters from last year’s team. Hester said if his team is going to have success, they need to avoid last year’s injury bug that plagued them.

“We have to stay healthy and injury-free,” said Hester. “We lost three starters and an all-state player (Sara Scott). This is definitely a rebuilding year, but this group of girls has a good work ethic, and they really want to win.”

Hester said this team’s expectations are high.

“This is the most girls we have had in the Vina girls basketball program. We have a junior varsity team and an eighth-grade team, too,” Hester said. “This is a very good group of girls.”

Vina returns senior Kaitlyn Athey, who has scored 717 career points and 402 career rebounds. Sophomore Sara Harper returns with 340 career points and 218 career assists. Juniors Kaley Attaway, Mikala Mitchell, Autumn Chandler and Jalyn Shotts and sophomore Khylee Brooks all moved up to the varsity.

Two newcomers, senior Carley Blevins and transfer Karmin Scott, could also see some playing time.

Vina competes in Class 1A, Area 14, with Belgreen, Phillips and Hackleburg.

VHS BOYS

00 Christian Purser

1 Nate Stidham

2 Conner Davidson

4 Quinton Lawler

5 Grayson Ridge

10 Caleb McEuen

11 Brody Rapper

14 Matthew Patterson

23 Hunter Griffith

42 Lane Easterling

54 Jace Johnson

55 Zac Sparks

VHS GIRLS

2 Kaitlyn Athey Senior

5 Sara Harper Sophomore

10 Kaley Attaway Junior

12 Mikayla Mitchell Junior

13 Khylee Brooks Sophomore

14 Frame Scott Senior

21 Jalyn Shotts Junior

23 Carly Blevins Sr

SCHEDULE

Nov. 8 Berry – Away

Nov. 14 Cherokee – Away

Nov. 17 Lynn – Away

Nov. 18-19 Holiday Tournament – ​​Home

Nov. 21-22 Tharptown Invitational (Boys) – Away

Nov. 28 Hubbertville – Away

Nov. 29 Tremont – Away

December 2 Belgreen – Away

December 5 Phillips – Mould

December 6 Hackleburg – Away

December 13 Brilliant – Away

December 15 St. Bernard – Mould

December 29-30 Waterloo Tournament – ​​Away

Jan. 3 Hackleburg – Mold

Jan. 5 Waterloo – Away

Jan. 6 Phillips – Away

Jan. 10-14 County Tournament – ​​Away

Jan. 12 St. Bernard – Away

Jan. 18 Sheffield – Away

Jan. 19 Berry – Mould

Jan. 20 Cherokee – Mould

Jan. 23 Tremont – Mould

Jan. 24 Belgreen – Mold

Jan. 27 Lynn—Mould

Jan. 31 Brilliant – Mold

February 2 Hubbertville – Mold

February 3 Waterloo – Mold