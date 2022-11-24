Basketball season begins for Phil Campbell Bobcats – Franklin County Times

BOYS

If senior leadership means anything, the Phil Campbell boys basketball team could be on the precipice of a special season.

The Bobcats return 10 Seniors from a team that finished 11-16 last year. This senior class is deep and athletic, and they are used to success in other sports.

“This is going to be the Deepest and most Athletic team that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Phil Campbell head Coach Shane Clay. “We had a really good summer, so we are expecting to carry over our success to the court this year.”

Phil Campbell Returns a bevy of Seniors who got lots of playing time this past year in Bryant Hyde, Canaan Clay, Kyle Pace, Sage Raper, Cole Pace and Quentin Hyde.

Hyde had his season cut short in 2021-22 because of an ACL injury. He was averaging 13 points per game prior to the injury. Clay averaged 11 points per game and led the team in three-point shooting. Kyle Pace averaged 10 points per game, and Raper is an outside shooting threat and a tenacious defender.

The Bobcats add senior transfer Robbie Robinson from Brooks High School, a team that has enjoyed a lot of basketball success.

“Robbie will fit right into our system,” said Clay. “He is athletic and can shoot the basketball.”

Phil Campbell competes in Class 3A, Area 15, with Colbert County, Colbert Heights and Danville.

GIRLS

After riding high in the stratosphere for several years, the Phil Campbell girls basketball team came back down to earth this past year. The Bobcats still won their area but lost the Franklin County Tournament. The cloak of invincibility had worn off. Phil Campbell finished the year 19-12, losing to Elkmont in the subregion.

Head Coach Craig Thomas said he hopes to recapture the magic this year with some returning experience, especially in the paint, and with a good crop of newcomers and role players from last year who will step into bigger roles this year.

“For us to be successful this year, our sophomore guards will have to mature quickly,” said Thomas. “If they can handle the pressure, we will be OK.”

Those guards are Macy Hardy and Kaylee Motes.

Hardy played some games down the stretch for Phil Campbell this past year after her East Franklin season came to an end. She averaged eight points per game in those late-season games.

Motes takes over point guard responsibilities for the Bobcats.

Hannah Welborn will also have to take on some scoring responsibilities for the Bobcats.

Phil Campbell Returns height and experience in the paint with Seniors Madison Branch and Ally Herring. Branch averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in her last eight games this past year.

“Madison will have to be a big leader for us this year,” said Thomas.

“The chemistry between the girls is great,” added Thomas. “They all get along well and support each other.”

Phil Campbell competes in Class 3A, Area 15, with Colbert County, Colbert Heights and Danville.

PCHS GIRLS

4 Ayla Stowe

5 Allie Herring

10 Hannah Welborn

12 Macy Hardy

14 Madison Branch

23 Kaylie Motes

24 Mia Ambrosio

30 Sidda Rogers

32 Isabell Ashley

PCHS BOYS

0 Tre McCulloch, Senior

1 Sage Raper, Senior

2 Robby Robinson, Sr

3 Kyle Pace, Sr

4 Bryant Hyde, Senior

5 Canaan Clay, Senior

10 Cole Pace, Senior

14 Braxton Goodson, Junior

21 Gage Baker, Junior

22 Clay Morgan, Sr

23 Quentin Hyde, Senior

24 Cam Habada, Senior