Basketball Season 2 Has A Deeper Meaning You Missed

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 Returns to East Los Angeles College and delivers some meaningful messages through the players and staff for the ELAC Huskies. Unlike the first installment of the documentary series, which also covered ELAC’s men’s basketball team, this season was not cut short due to COVID. This time around, though, because of the stall that the Pandemic caused, the team is made up of almost entirely new players.





Dezmond Washington is the Sole returning player, and he’s again joined by head Coach John Mosley, Coach Rob Robinson, and Coach Kenneth Hunter. Last Chance U: Basketball‘s return to Netflix is ​​nothing short of emotional. Every player at ELAC is going through something, and succeeding in basketball is of extreme importance to them, and the docuseries does a good job of showing their passion and struggles. The show is obviously full of basketball footage that is sure to excite viewers, but the most important moments are the emotional displays by players and coaches, which illustrates that Last Chance U: Basketball has a message to deliver that is bigger than basketball.

SCREENERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: What Happened To The Players From Last Chance U: Basketball Season 2?





Last Chance U’s ELAC Shows It’s Okay To Be Vulnerable

Netflix’s Last Chance U: Basketball uses the sport of basketball combined with the documentary format as a way to show men that it is okay to be vulnerable with their emotions and experiences. The show’s most memorable moments are the ones where a player isn’t afraid to show who they really are. This happens when Josh informs the audience of his autism, which he states is something he doesn’t like telling people about. It also happens when Damani cries about his dad being stuck in a tornado, and again at the end of the season when he cries about losing in the state tournament.

The goal is obviously for the ELAC players Featured in Last Chance U: Basketball to play professionally, but regardless of their success as athletes, their Vulnerability helps them grow as people. In a world where men suffer with their mental health due to a stigma around talking about the topic, the documentary puts a camera on the conversation. The players’ openness allows them to form better relationships with their coaches and each other. It’s a positive example of why it’s important for men to be emotional, and it doesn’t just help push forward a conversation about mental health, but also leads to success on the basketball court for ELAC.

How Vulnerability Helped ELAC’s Basketball Team

Last Chance U: Basketball isn’t the first time sports media has delivered a deep message, but it’s one of the most effective displays. The difference here is that the message about Vulnerability doesn’t just apply to the individual, it benefits the whole team’s success. Everybody at ELAC is playing there to get themselves to the next level and advance their careers. As a result, they should be selfish, but instead, they care deeply about everyone on the team succeeding. They’re aware of each other’s struggles and grow closer through being open with one another, and they know that they need to succeed as a team to help one another out.

More: Adam Sandler’s Hustle Fixes 1 Major Basketball Movie Problem