Basketball Scoreboard: Bonduel Girls top Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, WI- The Bonduel Girls stayed hot with a 57-53 win over Auburndale on Monday. Bonduel held on to their slim lead after leading 29-26 halfway through. Hailey Zernicke led Bonduel with 25 points and 10 rebounds, completing the double-double. She also added 4 assists on the night. Ella Hischke and Hailee Thompson both had 12 points. Audrey Weier added 10 rebounds for Bonduel. The Bears improve to 13-4 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD- MONDAY JANUARY 23

Winnebago Lutheran 59, Seymour 41

Seymour trailed 34-14 at the half and was never able to get back in the game. The Thunder were led by Corinne Setliff with 15 points.

Rosholt 65, Manawa 43

The Hornets jumped out to a 42-26 Halftime lead and never looked back.

Clintonville 65, Luxemburg-Casco 52

Lauren Zwirschitz scored 22 points to lead the Truckers past the Spartans. The Spartans were led by Gabby Wech with 11 points.

Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Oconto Falls 37

FVL used a big 44-14 Halftime lead and rolled past Oconto Falls. Emily Jaenke and Lauren Riesop both scored 14 points. Ashlyn Allen led Oconto Falls with 12 points.

Gillett 51, St. Thomas Aquinas 9

The Tigers defense came to play, holding STAA to 6 points in the first half. Cilena Guns had 15 points to lead Gillett.

Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41

Coleman used a 12 point Halftime lead and rolled past Oneida Nation. Aubrey Bintz scored 15 points, while Maddie Hinther and Cameron Zeitler both scored in double figures.

Lena 42, Suring 36

The Lena Wildcats used a good second half to top Suring. Kali Fischer scored 11 points to lead Lena. Suring was led by Mackenzie Bailey with 14 points.

Antigo 71, Shawano 70

Elcho 33, Marion 32

Tomahawk 65, Northland Lutheran 51

Niagara 64, Wausaukee 38

Wrightstown 52, Little Chute 29

BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD- MONDAY JANUARY 23

West De Pere 80, New London 72

Manawa 77, Rosholt 33

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Almond-Bancroft 37

NE Wisconsin Christian Home School 64, Marion 49