Basketball Score Updates, Highlights, Analysis

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball takes is No. 19 San Diego State Tonight at Viejas Arena. Tip-off is at 8:30 pm (MT) on the Mountain West Network.

Measuring stick opportunity for BYU basketball

BYU/SDSU Updates

Keep checking back here for updates throughout the night as BYU and San Diego State square off for the 77th all-time meeting.

Starting Lineups

BYU (1-0)

G – Rudi Williams, 6-3, Sr. (Coastal Carolina transfer)

G – Spencer Johnson, 6-5, Jr.

G – Jaxson Robinson, 6-7, Soph. (Arkansas transfer)

F – Gideon George, 6-6, Sr.

C – Foussyeni Traore, 6-6, Soph.

Well. 19 San Diego State (1-0)

G – Darrion Trammell, 5-10, Sr. (Seattle U transfer)

G – Lamont Butler, 6-2, Jr.

F – Matt Bradley, 6-4, Sr.

F – Keshad Johnson, 6-7, Sr.

C – Nathan Mensah, 6-10, Sr.

First Half

18:11 – BYU is off to a solid start as Fousseyni Traore goes up with a strong layup. BYU 4, SDSU 2

17:46 – BYU brings some tempo off a made three-pointer for SDSU. Gideon George attacks the basket and draws an and-one opportunity. BYU 7, SDSU 5

What a start for #BYU. Up 14-7. It’s a 7-0 run over the Aztecs. #BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

16:09 – BYU pops off a 7-0 run as Rudi Williams causes a Steal that leads to a dunk, then Jaxson Robinson buries a three. BYU 14, SDSU 7

Kind of like Boise State brings out the best in the #BYU football team, SDSU does this for #BYU basketball. A lot of time left in this one, but an impressive start for #BYU. Shooting 88% from the field and have forced four Aztec turnovers.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

15:37 – At the first media timeout, BYU basketball is shooting 88% from the field and they have six points off four Aztec turnovers. BYU 16, SDSU 8

#BYU offense looking alive and well in the early moments against SDSU. 14 points in the first 4 minutes. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 12, 2022

14:36 ​​– BYU forward Noah Waterman came off the bench and, in two seconds, was called for two fouls. BYU 18, SDSU 8

Noah Waterman just got two fouls called on him in two seconds on the floor. You don’t see that often. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

13:02 – San Diego State’s Micah Parrish knocks down three free throws after being fouled by Trey Stewart. The Aztecs are on an 8-0 run. BYU 18, SDSU 16

11:55 – The Aztecs are now up to a 10-0 run. Coming into the game, Mark Pope preached to his team that they needed to “crash the glass.” BYU’s second unit, without Fousseyni Traore, is struggling in that department. SDSU has an early 7-3 edge on the boards. BYU 18, SDSU 18

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz shared a video of the atmosphere at Viejas Arena for BYU/San Diego State. Katz has a history covering the old WAC from his days as a beat writer covering New Mexico.

11:46 – BYU freshman Richie Saunders ends an Aztec 12-0 run with a corner three. The Cougs are 2-for-2 in the early going from beyond the arc. BYU 21, SDSU 20

7:58 – The Offensive Fireworks slowed down a bit as SDSU hasn’t scored a field goal in 4:28 of action. Rudi Williams is filling up the stat sheet with seven points on a perfect 3-of-3 from the field, to go with three steals and two rebounds. On the downside, they already have four turnovers. BYU 26, SDSU 22

Someone hand Bill Walton a headset to give some color commentary. He’s in Viejas Arena, along with ESPN’s Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg. #BYU #BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

The Mountain West Network broadcast showed Bill Walton along with ESPN’s Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg. Bilas was on the call of the Gonzaga-Michigan State game earlier in the evening on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

5:36 – BYU is outrebounding the Aztecs, 12 to 11. BYU 30, SDSU 26

4:34 – Trey Stewart gets a clean pass from Rudi Williams and the sophomore buries a three with confidence. He’s one of the most improved shooters in the program this season. BYU 34, SDSU 28

2:41 – Moments before the media timeout, Rudi Williams had a wide-open three-point attempt. You don’t get that many open looks against the Aztec defense. Just a bit off for the star grad transfer. BYU 36, SDSU 32

What a catch from Atiki Ally Atiki on that post entry pass. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

2:20 – The Spencer Johnson story continues to grow. Johnson buries a clutch three to give BYU some separation. BYU 39, SDSU 33

43.9 – San Diego State’s student section, “The Show,” hasn’t had much to cheer about for their team. So now it’s becoming “ref you suck” chants. It should be noted, to this point, BYU has been called for 13 fouls to the Aztecs 10. BYU 40, SDSU 34

4.3 – BYU’s Mark Pope calls a 30-second timeout to draw up the last play in the first half. The play resulted in a turnover by Trey Stewart without a field goal attempt. One thing that was interesting on the final play, everyone on BYU was lined up on the baseline, then ran onto the court when the whistle blew. I was having flashbacks of when BYU football players lined up in a three-point stance to run on the field during the Bronco era.

Great first half from #BYU. To be up by four against one of the more physical teams out west, while committing 11 turnovers, solid 20 minutes from Mark Pope’s squad.#BYUHoops https://t.co/CaDYeJOIlq — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

Halftime: BYU 40, SDSU 36

Notable Halftime stats

BYU basketball leads by four despite committing 11 turnovers. San Diego State has scored eight points off BYU’s 11 turnovers. Meanwhile, BYU has scored seven points off the Aztecs eight turnovers.

#BYU needs to find an answer to stop TCU transfer Jaedon LeDee. The 6-foot-9 Aztec big man scored 16 points in 13 minutes. Five #BYU players have scored five points or more in the first half. Fouss leads the way with 8 points.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

Five BYU players have scored five points or more, with Fousseyni Traore leading the way with eight points.

BYU has no answer for TCU transfer Jaedon LeDee. They scored 16 points in the first half in only 13 minutes of action.

Second Half

18:20 – San Diego State standout Matt Bradley scored his two field goals of the game within 12 seconds of each other. Viejas Arena crowd starts to get louder. BYU 42, SDSU 40

18:03 – A clutch three-pointer from Gideon George keeps the Viejas crowd silent. BYU 45, SDSU 40

Back-to-back three-pointers from Gideon George keeps the Viejas crowd silent.#BYU #BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 12, 2022

16:40 – Back-to-back threes for Gideon. BYU 50, SDSU 42

15:51 – First media timeout of the second half, and BYU is creating separation from the Aztecs. The underdog is starting to believe.

15:47 – A Fouss Traore layup gets BYU back to their game-high lead of 10. BYU 52, SDSU 42



BYU vs. No. 19 San Diego State

Location: Viejas Arena

TV: Mountain West Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Extended pregame begins at 7 pm)

