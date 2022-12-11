BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central girls fall to fifth ranked Pierre
RAPID CITY, SD – The Rapid City Central Cobblers faced a huge test on Saturday in girls basketball by hosting No. 5 Pierre.
The Governors jumped out to an early lead in the first half and went on to beat the Cobblers, 62-35.
Pierre improves to 2-0 on the season, while the Cobblers fall to 1-1.
Central Returns to action on Friday, Dec. 16 in Huron.
Girls Basketball Scores
Alcester-Hudson 44, Menno 35
Alliance, Neb. 56, Hot Springs 23
Chamberlain 27, Todd County 23
Corsica/Stickney 72, Colome 16
Crow Creek 50, Little Wound 47
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Madison 33
Faith 53, Kadoka Area 49
Garretson 58, Chester 29
Hanson 75, Ethan 65
Harding County 56, Lead-Deadwood 10
Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Ipswich 30
James Valley Christian 61, Aberdeen Christian 12
Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 23
Lennox 42, Milbank 41
Lower Brule 55, Marty Indian 43
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parker 37
Miller 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 18
New Underwood 49, Dupree 48
North Central Co-Op 52, McIntosh 29
Pierre 62, Rapid City Central 35
Platte-Geddes 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45
Ponca, Neb. 51, Irene-Wakonda 26
Potter County 60, Lyman 58
Rapid City Christian 65, Douglas 41
Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 52
Red Cloud 60, Hill City 41
57 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
Sioux Valley 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Sisseton 70, Mobridge-Pollock 49
Wall 60, Edgemont 32
Warner 51, Webster 36
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
Campbell County, Wyo. 67, St. Thomas More 56
Boys Basketball Scores
Aberdeen Central 45, Rapid City Stevens 36
Aberdeen Christian 74, James Valley Christian 45
Bison 55, Newell 54
Chamberlain 47, Todd County 42
Chester 38, Garretson 36
Colome 54, Corsica/Stickney 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Madison 63
Faith 67, Kadoka Area 49
Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 41
Highmore-Harrold 67, Jones County 45
Lennox 68, Milbank 32
Little Wound 65, Crow Creek 53
Lower Brule 89, Marty Indian 55
Lyman 62, Potter County 60
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 42
Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 39
Miller 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 34
Mobridge-Pollock 55, Sisseton 36
New Underwood 71, Dupree 40
North Central Co-Op 54, McIntosh 29
Pierre 71, Rapid City Central 44
Platte-Geddes 77, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Rapid City Christian 74, Douglas 49
Red Cloud 75, Hill City 41
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Sioux Falls Christian 61, West Central 33
Sioux Falls Jefferson 73, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61
Sioux Valley 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54
Wall 75, Edgemont 15
Warner 51, Webster 46
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
St. Thomas More 68, Campbell County 49
Men’s Basketball Scores
SD Mines def. MSU Denver, 93-88
Black Hills State def. Colorado Mines, 85-77 in OT
Women’s Basketball Scores
MSU Denver def. SD Mines, 60-59
Colorado Mines def. Black Hills State 75-47