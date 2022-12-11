BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central girls fall to fifth ranked Pierre

RAPID CITY, SD – The Rapid City Central Cobblers faced a huge test on Saturday in girls basketball by hosting No. 5 Pierre.

The Governors jumped out to an early lead in the first half and went on to beat the Cobblers, 62-35.

Pierre improves to 2-0 on the season, while the Cobblers fall to 1-1.

Central Returns to action on Friday, Dec. 16 in Huron.

Aaliyah Jones RC Central girls basketball

Aaliyah Jones for Central













RC Central vs Pierre girls basketball







Girls Basketball Scores

Alcester-Hudson 44, Menno 35

Alliance, Neb. 56, Hot Springs 23

Chamberlain 27, Todd County 23

Corsica/Stickney 72, Colome 16

Crow Creek 50, Little Wound 47

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Madison 33

Faith 53, Kadoka Area 49

Garretson 58, Chester 29

Hanson 75, Ethan 65

Harding County 56, Lead-Deadwood 10

Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Ipswich 30

James Valley Christian 61, Aberdeen Christian 12

Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 23

Lennox 42, Milbank 41

Lower Brule 55, Marty Indian 43

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parker 37

Miller 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 18

New Underwood 49, Dupree 48

North Central Co-Op 52, McIntosh 29

Pierre 62, Rapid City Central 35

Platte-Geddes 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45

Ponca, Neb. 51, Irene-Wakonda 26

Potter County 60, Lyman 58

Rapid City Christian 65, Douglas 41

Rapid City Stevens 55, Aberdeen Central 52

Red Cloud 60, Hill City 41

57 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Sioux Valley 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Sisseton 70, Mobridge-Pollock 49

Wall 60, Edgemont 32

Warner 51, Webster 36

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

Campbell County, Wyo. 67, St. Thomas More 56

Boys Basketball Scores

Aberdeen Central 45, Rapid City Stevens 36

Aberdeen Christian 74, James Valley Christian 45

Bison 55, Newell 54

Chamberlain 47, Todd County 42

Chester 38, Garretson 36

Colome 54, Corsica/Stickney 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Madison 63

Faith 67, Kadoka Area 49

Harding County 66, Lead-Deadwood 41

Highmore-Harrold 67, Jones County 45

Lennox 68, Milbank 32

Little Wound 65, Crow Creek 53

Lower Brule 89, Marty Indian 55

Lyman 62, Potter County 60

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 42

Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 39

Miller 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 34

Mobridge-Pollock 55, Sisseton 36

New Underwood 71, Dupree 40

North Central Co-Op 54, McIntosh 29

Pierre 71, Rapid City Central 44

Platte-Geddes 77, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Rapid City Christian 74, Douglas 49

Red Cloud 75, Hill City 41

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Sioux Falls Christian 61, West Central 33

Sioux Falls Jefferson 73, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61

Sioux Valley 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54

Wall 75, Edgemont 15

Warner 51, Webster 46

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

St. Thomas More 68, Campbell County 49

Men’s Basketball Scores

SD Mines def. MSU Denver, 93-88

Black Hills State def. Colorado Mines, 85-77 in OT

Women’s Basketball Scores

MSU Denver def. SD Mines, 60-59

Colorado Mines def. Black Hills State 75-47