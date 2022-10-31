Basketball Returns to High Point with Women’s Exhibition Against UNC Pembroke

The High Point University Women’s basketball Squad makes its return to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Center on Tuesday night for its first action of the year. The Panthers meet UNC Pembroke for an exhibition contest at 7:00 pm in Qubein Arena.

High Point vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition)

Tuesday, November 1St | 7:00 PM | Qubein Center | High Point, NC

Preseason Panthers

Three HPU players earned Big South Preseason honors and High Point was picked to win the conference for the second year in a row in preseason polls. Skyler Curran and Jenson Edwards were named to the Preseason All-Big South First Team while Jordan Edwards earned Second Team Big South preseason honors.

Last Season with the Panthers

The 2021-22 Panthers were led by Jenson Edwards , who averaged 11.9 points, 2.68 assists, and 6.74 rebounds per game. She was second in the conference for total defensive rebounds and is on the Big South top-10 list with 83 assists on the year. Following close behind was Jordan Edwards , averaging 6.5 points per game and ending the season with 111 assists and adding 42 steals. The Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after posting a 17-14 record last season with a quarterfinal appearance in the Big South postseason tournament.

ACROSS THE BENCH

High Point vs. UNC Pembroke

This will be the seventh matchup between the two teams as UNC Pembroke secured the last win in a game that ended 81-79 in 2000. High Point is 2-4 all-time against Pembroke and 2-1 in games played at HPU.

About the Braves

The Braves play a 30-game schedule with thirteen home games on their newly renovated Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Their key returners include Courtney Smith, Alcenia Purnell, and Zaria Clark. Smith averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Purnell tallied 291 points on the year and Clark added 264 points. The Braves are headed by Coach John Haskins who will be going into his 36th yearth season as a Coach at Pembroke. He spent ten years with the men’s basketball team and has now been with the Women’s basketball team for 19 years.

Back For More

High Point Returns four of its five leading scorers from a season ago in Jenson Edwards , Nakyah Terrell , Callie Scheier and Cydney Johnson . 2021-22 Big South Preseason Player of the Year Skyler Curran also Returns in 22-23 after a season-ending injury sidelined her in the first regular season game. Besides Terrell, each player was on the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament team and played significant minutes against UConn.

Terrell Looks to Capitalize After Breakout Season

Sophomore Nakyah Terrell had a breakout freshman season in 2021-22, Emerging as the third-leading scorer for the Panthers. Named the Big South Player of the Week three times and Featured on the All-Freshman team a season ago, Terrell averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while passing out 54 assists and tallying 25 steals. She recorded 10 double-digit scoring games, one double-double (vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 24), and two 20-point scoring games.

Year Two in the Qubein Center

After amassing a 9-5 record in its new home a season ago, HPU returns to the state-of-the-art Qubein Arena & Conference Center for its second season. In last season’s exhibition contest against Mount Olive, the Panther women posted an 82-68 win in front of a crowd of 1,354 fans in Purple & White. Throughout 14 games in the regular season in the Qubein Center, HPU brought in over 11,600 spectators.



#H3U x #GoHPU