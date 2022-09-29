Basketball Programs Set to Host ‘Boo And Gold’ Halloween Event October 27

CHATTANOOGA — The sounds of basketball are back with both the Chattanooga Mocs men’s and Women’s programs officially hitting the Hardwood this week for practice. And with that, it’s time to welcome fans back into McKenzie Arena to catch a glimpse of what’s to come this 2022-23 season.

The two programs and the Chattanooga Athletics Department will host a Halloween-themed “Boo And Gold” event that will feature live scrimmaging, trick-or-treating and games for kids, autographs and even sending one Lucky fan home with a year’s supply of Papa John’s Pizza! The event will be held on Thursday, October 27 with doors opening at 6 pm ET and admission is FREE.

Due to ongoing construction and renovations at McKenzie Arena, fans must enter the facility at either GATE 2 or GATE 3. UTC’s clear bag policy WILL be in effect.

A full breakdown and timing of the event can be found below.

2022 CHATTANOOGA BASKETBALL “BOO AND GOLD” EVENT

TIME EVENT DETAILS 6PM Doors Open 6-7:00PM Trick-or-Treating (Concourse)* 7-7:30PM Basketball Intros & Scrimmaging (Court)** 7:30-8PM Autographs (Court)

* – UTC student-athletes and sponsors will help pass out candy on the concourse. There will be a Halloween “carnival” area at Gate 1 that will feature crafts and games for kids.

** – Both teams will play 10 minutes each with a media timeout at the 5-minute mark.

This is a can’t miss event that allows fans the opportunity to meet both programs and its student-athletes, in addition to first-year head coaches Dan Earl and Shawn Poppie as they kick off a new and exciting era of Chattanooga basketball. We’ll see you in the Roundhouse!

SEASON TICKET INFORMATION

Season ticket packages and renewals ahead of the Chattanooga Mocs men’s and Women’s basketball 2022-23 seasons are on sale NOW with lower Bowl tickets starting at under $100. Seating maps and pricing will remain the same from last season, however, due to ongoing construction/renovations at The McKenzie Arena, seating will be restricted to LOWER BOWL ONLY.

Make sure you guarantee a seat this season with a season ticket PURCHASE or RENEWAL. Tickets can be purchased online at the links provided, at The McKenzie Arena Box Office (Gate 2) or by calling 423-266-MOCS (6627) during normal operating hours, Monday through Friday from 10:00 – 5:00 pm ET.

