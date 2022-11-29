Basketball programs for K and Pre-K

Southborough Recreation is offering two basketball programs for kids too young to join the competitive league. Both are offered in partnership with Southborough Youth Basketball.

Town Basketball for Kindergarteners

In partnership with Rec, Southborough Youth Basketball is expanding its age group for Town Basketball to include a group for Kindergartners. Rec promotes:

Join Southborough Recreation as we partner with Southborough Youth Basketball to bring your young athlete an opportunity to work on their basketball skills. Led by professional coaches, with support from Southborough Youth Basketball, this NON-COMPETITIVE program is a great introduction to the sport.

The 8 session program starts this weekend and runs through February 4th (with over Christmas and New Years). It meets on Saturdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am in the Finn School gym. The cost is $90, through the SYB website (here).

Pre-K Biddy Basketball

For Younger ballers, Rec is offering a 9 week Pre-K program:

Come prepared to learn and sweat in this 9-week program with Game Time Training! Learn the very basics of basketball and the Graduate to our intermediate program in a jiff! In this program, we ensure each player understands the spots on the court, the importance of triple threat position, dribbling technique, shooting technique and defense, defense, and DEFENSE! Like all GTT programs, the music is blaring, the energy is alive and the kids have a blast! Must be potty trained.

This class starts on December 10th. Classes are on Saturdays from 8:00 – 8:50 am in the Finn School gym. Registration for this program is through the Rec website (here).