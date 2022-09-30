Basketball Practice Opens for Billikens

The 2022-23 SLU men’s basketball season is officially underway as the Billikens held their first practice of the season on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Saint Louis Returns 71 percent of its scoring and 62 percent of its rebounding from last year’s NIT team that finished 23-12 overall and 12-6 in the A-10. Gibson Jimerson who led the team in scoring last season, and Yuri Collins , the 2021-22 assists leader, are among the players back for the Billikens. Also returning to the fold is the 2020-21 leading scorer Javonte Perkins who missed all of last season with an injury.

The 16-man Billiken roster features 10 newcomers, including four transfers. Among those are Graduate transfers Jake Forrester (Indiana/Temple) and Javon Pickett (Missouri). Sincere Parker (Moberly Area Community College) led the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in total points last year with 767.

The Billikens open the season Monday, Nov. 7, against Murray State at Chaifetz Arena. The Bills’ lone exhibition game is against UMSL on Monday, Oct. 24.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets are available now for as low as $99 per seat. They can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Billiken Ticket Office at 314-977-4SLU.

Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 10.

GAME TIMES AND COVERAGE UPDATE

ESPN has selected the tip times for the games they will televise. SLU’s home matchups against VCU (Friday, Feb. 3) and Dayton (Friday, March 3) that are part of the ESPN/A-10 Friday Night Showcase will both tip at 6 pm

Bally Sports Midwest is expected to televise up to 10 games this season. Those games and tip times will be released in the coming weeks once approved by the A-10.

KMOX 1120 AM is once again the radio home for Billiken Basketball. Bob Ramsey and Earl Austin Jr. will call the action. KMOX will also air up to 10 women’s basketball games this season.

Game times and media coverage will be updated here as soon as they are finalized.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE NEWS

A-10 Media Day will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, site of this year’s A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship. The league’s preseason All-Conference team and preseason coaches’ poll will be released at Media Day.

All 15 A-10 teams will take part in the 2023 A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship at the Barclays Center, but with a slightly different format. The tournament starts Tuesday, March 7, with a scheduled off-day on Friday, March 10. The bracket can be found here.