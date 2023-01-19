Basketball player declines to press charges after alleged assault during game, school says

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of a Grand Haven basketball player has declined to press charges against an East Kentwood player who allegedly assaulted her Tuesday, Jan. 17, during a game at Grand Haven High School, authorities said Wednesday.

Scott Robertson, the Grand Haven High Athletic director, praised his athletes’ response to the incident which led to the ejection of the East Kentwood player and a coach.

“We expect our Athletes to hold themselves to the highest standards, especially in the heat of competition,” Robertson said in a statement. “Last night, our girls’ basketball team experienced very serious unsportsmanlike conduct. I’m proud of their sportsmanship and self-discipline.”

Grand Haven won, 50 to 37.

Scott Grimes, the Grand Haven schools superintendent, said: “This unfortunate and frightening incident has no place in interscholastic athletics. We are proud of our team, coaches and Athletic administration, who maintained their composure and helped de-escalate the situation.”

Leaders of both school districts said they were cooperating with the investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The Grand Haven Tribune reported that a Grand Haven player was punched in the back of her head then in her face in the third quarter. The injured player returned to the game, the Tribune reported.

Grimes said he was grateful for the police response and that of others at the game.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, especially our player who was injured,” Grimes said in a statement.

They said sheriff’s deputies kept the scene calm and stayed at the school until everyone had left the party lot.

The district said it was informed by the Sheriff’s Department that the alleged victim’s family had declined to press charges. Sheriff’s Capt. Jake Sparks told MLive that the girl’s family “did not request any additional criminal investigation or prosecution. The school will handle anything additional going forward.”

Kentwood Public Schools officials said they have been in close contact with Grand Haven Area Public Schools officials.

“We are concerned with the events that unfolded in this game and with the well-being of all involved,” Blaine Brumels, East Kentwood High School’s co-athletic director, said in a statement.

“East Kentwood High School’s Athletic Department is committed to high expectations for behavior of student Athletes and coaches both in and out of Athletic competitions. Educational athletics are an extension of the Classroom and serve as an opportunity for all aspects of growth and development for our student athletes.”

Brumels said the school would “follow established district guidelines throughout this process.”

East Kentwood thanked “the Grand Haven community and to the East Kentwood parents who were on hand at the game last night for making sure the focus remained on the game following the incident so that the game could reach a successful conclusion.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 8:15 pm to reports of an assault of a player and disorderly spectators.

