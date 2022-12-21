Basketball Photos, Scores and Highlights: Teila Jiron leads RC Central past Douglas

BOX ELDER, SD – The Douglas Patriots and the Rapid City Central girls basketball teams returned to the court on Tuesday in Box Elder.

It was the first game for both teams since Dec. 10 due to last week’s blizzard.

The Cobblers scored early and often and defeated the Patriots, 53-18.

Teila Jiron led the Cobblers with 12 points followed by Aaliyah Jones with nine points.

Central improves to 2-1, while Douglas falls to 0-3.

Douglas will host Sturgis on Dec. 30 at 5 p.m

Meanwhile, the Cobblers are gearing up to host Rapid City Stevens on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m



RC Central vs Douglas girls basketball







RC Central vs Douglas girls basketball34





Basketball fans at Douglas HS11



Basketball fans at Douglas HS



Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday, Dec. 20

Belle Fourche 53, Wall 48

Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 44

Centerville 54, Gayville-Volin 26

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Waverly-South Shore 15

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Baltic 45

Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 41

Garretson 60, Dell Rapids 45

Gregory 41, North Central, Neb. 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51, Dakota Valley 45

Hettinger/Scranton, ND 47, Harding County 46

Hot Springs 35, New Underwood 33

Howard 58, Colman-Egan 56

Jones County 53, Stanley County 25

Kimball/White Lake 59, Chamberlain 51

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Chester 55

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Aberdeen Christian 12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27

New England, ND 53, Lemmon 51, OT

Parkston 50, Parker 23

Pierre 51, Watertown 29

Potter County 52, Leola/Frederick 49

Rapid City Central 53, Douglas 18

Scotland 40, Burke 31

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Huron 31

Sioux Valley 60, Beresford 54

Sisseton 64, Redfield 34

St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 30

Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 35

Vermillion 58, Tri-Valley 39

Viborg-Hurley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Wagner 70, Menno 17

Wessington Springs 58, Highmore-Harrold 39

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Faulkton 32

Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 37

Boys Basketball Scores from Tuesday, Dec. 20

Aberdeen Christian 58, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Arlington 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56

Belle Fourche 49, Wall 47

Burke 57, Scotland 39

Canistota 58, Bridgewater-Emery 30

Canton 64, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 70, Flandreau 51

Centerville 65, Gayville-Volin 23

Chamberlain 60, Kimball/White Lake 54

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 31

Douglas, 49, of 46 Rapid City Central

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Viborg-Hurley 53

Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Gregory 58, North Central, Neb. 44

Harding County 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent, ND 43

Harrisburg 83, LeMars, Iowa 47

Highmore-Harrold 76, Wessington Springs 71

Hot Springs 56, New Underwood 26

Howard 64, Colman-Egan 29

Iroquois/Lake Preston Co-op 73, Estelline/Hendricks 64

Langford 60, Wilmot 50

Leola/Frederick 60, Potter County 27

Madison 76, Deubrook 42

McCook Central/Montrose 48, Chester 37

Pierre 64, Watertown 46

Redfield 39, Sisseton 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Huron 55

Sioux Valley 92, Beresford 49

South Border, ND 69, North Central Co-Op 20

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Webster 36

Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48

Wagner 62, Menno 44

Wolsey-Wessington 65, Faulkton 27

Wynot, Neb. 52, Irene-Wakonda 40