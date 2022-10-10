Basketball, now football: Blazing Saddles, the sequel

There was never a sequel to “Blazing Saddles” – oh, what Glorious possibilities – but here we are once more dealing with Kentucky athletics and asking the same question – “What in the wide wide world of sports is going on here?”

In March, it was a stunning end to a highly anticipated NCAA Tournament run when the No. 2 seed Kentucky basketball team inexplicably lost to 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the opening game.

Now in October, a scant six months later, fans are confronted with another Brutal ending – football’s dream of playing for and possibly winning the SEC East championship.

Kentucky lost 24-14 Saturday night to South Carolina, one of the worst teams in the SEC. That’s two straight losses to inferior teams after a 4-0 start sent UK’s star streaking to a No. 7 ranking, its highest in 45 years.

What began as the culmination season of a 10-year Rebuilding process – fulfillment of Coach Mark Stoops’ ‘Why Not Us?’ battlecry – is now spiraling. Seven total wins is an uncomfortable possibility.

So who ignited the candy gram on Kentucky’s dream season? The answer has more layers than Mel Brooks’ brilliant satirical script, but grab a plate of beans, gather around the campfire and we’ll try to sort it out.

The harshest Criticism being levied, the Hedley Lamars of Big Blue Nation – is that Kentucky’s high expectations were never more valid than the makeshift walls of Rock Ridge’s main street.

To be certain, few people were backing away from lofty expectations over the summer. Stoops embraced the fact people were finally respecting his program.

“It’s nice to flip the script,” Stoops said. “It’s nice for me to know that most people view us as we’re going to find a way to win, not find a way to lose. I got tired of hearing that. But I think most people now are like, ‘Some how, some way, this team is going to find a way to Hang in there and win.’ I like that.”

If Stoops was the engineer, then media members were shoveling coal into the furnace as fast and furious as their feeble bodies would allow. League Scribes projected UK as the third best SEC team behind stalwarts Georgia and Alabama.

Both were correct to do so.

Kentucky’s roster included Will Levisone of the best quarterbacks in the nation; Chris Rodriguez, who was poised to become UK’s all-time leading rusher; a young, but wildly talented wide receiver corps; and a veteran defense anchored by DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones, two of the best linebackers in the SEC.

The problem is that those recognizable pieces masked a serious problem amplified by injuries once the season got under way.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kentucky’s Offensive line is not good, but it’s categorically unfair to simply blame the current players. This problem has many layers, but it was set into motion by former Assistant Coach Eric Wolfordwho went on a recruiting trip and never returned, ending up on Alabama’s staff.

Former Coach John Schlarman, hallowed be thy name, made sure his Offensive line was prepared for the future by giving some playing time to young guys each game. Wolford’s strategy was the opposite, opting to go with his five starters almost exclusively. Given that two are now in the NFL and Kentucky won 10 games, it’s hard to argue that strategy though UK is now paying the price with an inexperienced, Patchwork unit.

The second shoe to fall was the ill-advised decision by Dare Rosenthal to enter the NFL Draft. It could have gone either way for the LSU transfer, a 6-7, 325-pound tackle who would have solidified the blind side and protected Levis from numerous sacks this season.

Without Rosenthal, the dominoes continued to tumble when Kiyaunta Goodwin, a 6-8, 350-pound true freshman, wasn’t quite ready for prime time as UK’s new blind side left tackle. That may have been wishful thinking given that few Rookies can move into starting Offensive line roles in the SEC.

The last piece, at least in regards to Saturday’s loss to South Carolina, was the injury to right tackle Jeremy Flax. Most eyes were focused on the injury at quarterback, and understandably so, but the loss of Flax actually had more bearing on the outcome given that UK allowed six sacks to a team that had only four through its first five games.

The result of all this is an Offensive line begging for trouble. Kenneth Horsey is playing out of position as emergency left tackle, a personal sacrifice not to be overlooked. Left guard is a redshirt freshman Jaeger Burton. So Cox was converted to center. Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning is a super senior at right guard and redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh is temporarily replacing Flax at right tackle.

Kentucky now ranks 129th out of 131 teams in sacks allowed, but resolving the issue is complicated. Stay the course and hope protection improves or pull tight ends and running backs into the mix, reducing the number of offensive options?

QUARTERBACK

Will Levis is Nursing a foot injury suffered in the Oct. 1 loss at Ole Miss. His replacement was a redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheronwho made his first collegiate start in the loss to South Carolina.

UK missed Levis horribly, but not for the reasons one might expect.

Levis, you see, is the team’s spiritual leader, the heart and soul of the locker room. Kentucky’s overall play against South Carolina resembled just that, a team missing its heart and soul.

“Will was out, so the offense had no juice because that’s a leader for them,” he said JJ Weaver, an outside linebacker. “On the defensive side, we were getting so lackadaisical. Nobody had any juice to them. Nobody had no energy on the sideline. I don’t like that.”



Stoops was beside himself.

“After the game, I jumped everyone, the players, the coaches and even myself,” he said. “It was an attitude I haven’t seen around here for a long time.”

Stoops harkened back to the sentiment that had him so enthusiastic last summer.

“You got to find ways to win,” he said. “We’ve found ways to win over the years and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Sheron actually played well for his debut with two touchdown passes.

“I thought we played as poorly as we have all year in certain positions around a first-time starter,” Stoops said. “I don’t think that’s right for that young man.”

PLAY CALLING

The Honeymoon appears to be over for the first-year Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello as fans searched for a villain. That’s it Eddie Gran in the corner tipping his cap towards Scangarello.

A trick play to start the game that resulted in a disastrous turnover and touchdown for South Carolina set the tone. Stoops, being the good general, fell on the sword.

“We were running it late in the week. It wasn’t the opener. And I said, ‘That looks good. We might be able to get him in a predictable defense,'” Stoops said. “So I probably put that thought in Rich’s head. Not good at all. I know better.”

In hindsight, it was an unfathomable decision. Kentucky was already reeling from its first loss and tip-toeing into battle with a Rookie quarterback. Regardless, after that opening turnover the game plan turned more conservative than a Trump rally.

“Even on max protection, we got pressure, which is inexcusable,” Stoops said. “I don’t think we protected very well. I don’t think we played very well at wideout. We’ve got to help him out. We’ve got to give him some time and we’ve got to make some competitive catches. I just don’t think we played our best football tonight.”

Saturday’s loss amplified it, but frustration has been building. Despite having Levis, Kentucky ranks 11th in the SEC in scoring and next to last in total offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kentucky lost by three points at Ole Miss while leaving five points on the scoreboard via a missed field goal and two botched extra points. Against South Carolina, it was another missed field goal and a blocked punt that contributed to a night to forget.

It’s dangerous footing for Kentucky as such Mistakes can compound and a Fluke miss turns into a slump like a batter who couldn’t hit a curveball if the pitcher announced it ahead of time.

WHERE TO GO FROM HERE?

Unlike basketball, which saw its year ended by a band of Peacocks, Kentucky football is only halfway through the season and it begs the obvious question – Where does UK go from here?

Up next is Mississippi State, riding high at 5-1 and averaging nearly 40 points a game. After a bye week, the Cats must travel to Tennessee on Oct. 29. The resurgent Volunteers are 5-0.

The final four games include a road trip to Missouri on Nov. 5 followed by home games against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville.

What transpires in the coming weeks is going to be fascinating to watch. With the dream season laying in ruin, will Kentucky Rally for pride’s sake and fight its way to the Reliaquest Bowl Jan. 2 in Tampa? Or will the season, despite valiant efforts, unravel as happens to teams every season?