Basketball Notebook: County tournament reflections

Jan. 24—Every high school basketball season has milestone markers along the way.

One of those markers is county tournament week. That ended Saturday.

West Morgan boys and Priceville girls took home the Morgan County tournament championships.

As for Limestone County, East Limestone boys and Clements girls reign supreme.

The West Morgan boys, coached by Sam Brown, earned their Trophy by winning both games by two points. The Priceville girls, coached by Terrie Nelson, won two games by a combined 93 points.

West Morgan senior Carson Muse received the Morgan County’s JC Petty & Wayne Bowling MVP Award. They entered the tournament leading the area in scoring with 22.4 points.

In the tournament, Muse scored four points in the 30-28 win over Brewer and nine points in the 46-44 win over Priceville in the Championship game. He scored the game-winning basket vs. Priceville on a dunk.

Those scoring numbers will hurt Muse’s average a little, but the senior still helped his team win those games in a big way. He was a huge presence inside as witnessed by blocked shots in the final seconds of both games.

Priceville sophomore Leslie Hames received the Morgan County tournament Jane Nelson Fields MVP honor. She scored 40 points in her two tournament games, including 28 in the 79-24 Championship game win over Falkville.

Hames’ closest competition for MVP honors was her sister Lauren. The senior scored 31 points in her two tournament games.

The Sisters put on a long-range shooting clinic. Leslie hit five 3-point field goals in the Championship game and ended up with seven in the tournament. Lauren totaled six in the two games.

Falkville’s Ellie Cate Hill scored 29 points in her two games with a total of six 3s.

The Hames Sisters and Hill are so good at shooting the 3 that a rare miss leaves you thinking, “How did she miss that?”

Game changers

County tournaments have changed a lot over the years. It used to be that every public school played in a county tournament. It’s not that way anymore.

The Lawrence County tournament is gone after the closing of RA Hubbard. The Morgan County tournament is down to five schools after Hartselle pulled out.

Just 11 of the 21 high schools in The Daily coverage area play in county tournaments. That’s sad for many reasons, but change is more of an expectation than a surprise in sports today.

Looking down the road

Now it’s time to look ahead to area tournaments, sub-regional play and regional showdowns. Winning a county tournament does not officially do anything to advance a team through that gauntlet. But the experience of surviving a county tournament can be valuable moving forward through the post season.

The road to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State-Hanceville for Class 4A, Area 13 schools will be extremely difficult. West Morgan, the No. 5 team in the state, is hosting the boys area tournament. Good Hope, the No. 1 team in the state, is hosting the girls area tournament.

The boys tournament has West Morgan vs. East Lawrence and Good Hope vs. Priceville. Good Hope is No. 4 in the state. The winners advance to the area Finals and both advance to the sub-regional round. It’s possible that West Morgan and Priceville could meet for a fourth time this season.

Area 13 crosses over with Area 12 in the sub-regional round. Area 12 is home to No. 7 Haleyville and No. 9 Córdoba.

The girls tournament has Good Hope at No. 1 and Priceville at No. 2. East Lawrence and West Morgan are tied for the bottom two spots. The winners advance to the area Finals and both advance to the sub-regional round.

Area 13 for the girls also crosses over with Area 12 in the sub-regional. None of the Area 12 teams are ranked. Hamilton was nominated in last week’s rankings.

Any Area 13 teams advancing to Wallace could find some stiff competition waiting for them from Area 15 and Area 16. That includes for the boys, No. 1 Westminster Christian and No. 6 Deshler. On the girls side, it could mean No. 2 Deshler, No. 6 Saint John Paul II or unranked Rogers, which has had a lot of recent success at Wallace State.

— [email protected] or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.