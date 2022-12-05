Basketball more than a sport for Blue Jay Seniors Katie, Ella Falk – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — Blood might be thicker than water, but basketball bonds family in a whole new way.

Katie and Ella Falk should know.

“It has brought us closer,” Katie said. “We have done basketball together for years and spent a ton of time together. Our 1-on-1 games are very close and competitive but I think it depends on the day for who would win.”

The pair of cousins ​​are just a couple of weeks away from suiting up for their final year with the Jamestown High School girls’ basketball team.

The Blue Jays began practices on Nov. 21 and are scheduled to kick off the season with a road game against Bismarck St. Mary’s on Dec. 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm at the Saints’ home venue.

“I’ve been playing basketball for as long as I can remember,” Ella said. “Both of my parents played basketball so that was a big reason why I love the game so much.”

Ella has been a part of the Blue Jays’ varsity roster since eighth grade while Katie has been a member of the varsity squad since freshman year. The duo will be joined by six other returning Seniors this season.

Katie’s basketball career was also influenced by her parents, who got her on the court at the age of 5. She and Ella have been playing competitive basketball together since third grade but they’ve been playing pickup games at family functions prior to signing up for the same competitive team.

Katie Falk of Jamestown looks to unload the ball away from Dickinson’s Baylee Berg (5) of Dickinson on Jan. 8, 2022 at Jerry Meyer Arena. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Katie’s first basketball-related memory was learning the hard way what fouling out of a game was during her first-ever travel game while Ella’s was her travel team’s first tournament in third grade in Mandan.

“We were so excited that we took first and got a trophy to show for it,” Ella said.

If all goes well, the pair’s prep hoops careers could end with them holding another trophy over their heads.

“Our strengths are our team chemistry and work ethic,” Katie said. “I’m most excited about playing with all my teammates and the amount of potential we have this year.”

The Jays finished out their conference schedule with a 12-7 record which pegged them fourth heading into the WDA tourney. After dropping 69-60 to Legacy in the quarterfinals, the Jays faced and defeated Watford City 60-54 in the loser-out game, sending them to the state qualifier against Bismarck High.

The Jays outscored their opponents 71.6-63.4 last season. Jamestown recorded a 42.4 field goal percentage compared to the rest of the WDA, which shot 38.3% from the field. From beyond the arc, the Jays were 34.5% across 19 conference games. From the stripe, the Blue Jay crew shot 63.7%.

Katie was 49.7% from the floor while Ella shot 53.2%. Ella was 39.8% from 3-point range. Ella averaged 12.7 points per game while Katie racked up 12.3 per game. The cousins ​​shot more than 67% from the foul line.

Jamestown’s Ella Falk brings the ball into the zone in Jerry Meyer Arena. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun John M. Steiner

“Katie has the best work ethic of anyone I’ve ever known,” Ella said. “Her drive to get better at anything and everything makes her such a great basketball player and overall human. She works so hard to perfect all of her skills in all of her sports.”

Jamestown out-rebounded its competition 834-654 and dished out 328 assists compared to their opponents’ 252.

Ella has been the Jays’ assist leader for the last four seasons. As a junior, she was credited with 106 assists throughout the regular season. The duo combined for seven blocks and 52 steals.

The Jays lost Annie Nabwe, Hunter Petersen and Katie Trumbauer to graduation last May, but eight Seniors are the most head Coach Andy Skunberg has had in his 13 years as head coach.

Breanna Oettle is eager to get back on the court after missing her junior season with an ACL tear while Teagan Bosche and Rylee Joseph will likely be continuing to better themselves as shooters.

Peyton Waliser, Haylie Hakanson and Jada Walter will be the final three Seniors returning to the hardwoods this winter.

“Almost all of these girls played last year at the varsity level,” Skunberg said. “That gives us the experience we need. These girls get after it in practice, get along well with each other and are good leaders. I am excited for this year with them.”

While Katie and Ella will probably be named as two of Skunberg’s five starters right off the bat, the head Coach and Blue Jay Squad can always expect a desire to get better from the pair.

“They get after it — especially when you put them against each other because they both hate to lose,” Skunberg said of the cousins. “It’s kind of fun when you put them on opposite teams and they have to guard each other and stuff like that.

“Their competitive spirits definitely come out,” they said. “They’ve been playing and competing all of their lives so practices are just an extension of that.”

While the cousins ​​might get spicy with each other in practice, both said they are seeking to be a teammate the Jays can rely on.

“This year I’m most looking forward to competing one last year with my teammates as well as to performing to the best of my abilities to help my team succeed,” Ella said.

While they only have a guaranteed 20 games left as Blue Jays, one can bet the cousins ​​won’t easily forget the experiences they’ve had together wearing the same uniform.

“Basketball has definitely brought Katie and me closer,” Ella said. “We get to have a lot of the same experiences which is really cool. To be able to share those experiences with my family is something I’m grateful for.”