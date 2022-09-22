Basketball Mini Plans on Sale Now: Guaranteed Seats to Doubleheader with Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that mini plans that include three men’s basketball games at Bert Ogden Arena, including the doubleheader featuring Texas, are now on sale.

Mini plans include games on Nov. 21 and 22. On Nov. 21, UTRGV hosts Western Illinois and then Texas faces Northern Arizona. UTRGV then hosts Northern Arizona on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m

Mini plans start at $15 for upper Bowl seats. Tickets in sections 104 and 107 are $20, sections 101, 103, 108 and 110 are $25, sections 102 and 109 are $35, and courtside seats are $90.

Current UTRGV students receive free admission with a UTRGV student ID.

UTRGV basketball season ticket holders have tickets to all three games included as part of their season ticket packages.

Mini plans can be purchased online at UTRGVTickets.com or by contacting the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Eddie Galvan (956-222-2935) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-329-0884) over the phone or through email at [email protected]

