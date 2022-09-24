Basketball Legend Michael Jordan To Make A Golfing Debut in PGA Tour Video Game

The world of video gaming has seen riveting collaborations and crossovers. And something that pleases gamers more than the satisfaction of playing a new game is the crossover of personalities inside the game. And the NBA Giant Michael Jordan might just look for a change in Gaming attire.

The NBA’s Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is known for his finesse on the basketball courts. The six-times NBA Champion had dominated the court during his tenure. While he rocked the look in the Chicago Bulls jersey, an upcoming video game seems to have given him a new look. And what better than a golf court to define your classiness?

Michael Jordan seems to have changed fields by appearing in this video game

After the PGA Tour golf video game series mend its end with Electronic Arts, the 2K Sports brand took up the charge to re-continue the legendary franchise. And the void in the gold community was filled.

Pretty soon, PGA Tour 2K23 will be hitting the stores. To calm the nerves of golf lovers, the game will release on October 11. But to keep the adrenaline at par, Golfers might just see Michael Jordan pulling up at the golf court.

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods during the Pro-Am prior to the 2007 Wachovia Championship held at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 2, 2007. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA)

Moreover, Michael will be appearing alongside Tiger Woods, who is another renowned personality to be appearing as a premier athlete. It can be said that EA’s rival, 2K Sports, has left no stone unturned to keep the fans captivated.

As reported by On3, “All partnerships, including Jordan and Woods, were managed and licensed by the game company’s internal Licensing team. The latest edition of the game will also include a partnership with Topgolf — a popular driving range and bar hybrid.” Further, they said, “The addition of Topgolf in the game will result in a special game mode dedicated to hitting specific targets on a driving range, much like you would at an actual Topgolf facility.”

Therefore, fans could be delighted to see the basketball star hitting the golf course soon. Moreover, the players will be able to role-play as him and compete to become the No.1.

Buckets are to be taken as 2K Sports rolled out this special edition

One can simply not hold back to mention basketball while talking about Michael Jordan. And this seemed to be the case with 2K Sports as well. As they have released a special $99.99 NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition. To add up, the edition is playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

The edition will contain 10,000 MyTeam points, an additional 100,000 in VC, and other amazing bonus features. Therefore, while the NBA Giant has Rocked on the basketball courts inside and outside the video game, one can look forward to making some amazing golfing strokes with him.

Have you tried the legendary player in the NBA 2K23? Or will you be doing that in PGA Tour 2K23? Feel free to tell us in the comments section.

