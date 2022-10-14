Basketball is Officially Back! -Washington Wizards

The NBA has always seemed to play little brother in the sports industry. Major League Baseball has been called “America’s Sports.” The hard part about Major League Baseball is the timing of most of their games. A lot of their games are in the daytime while most Americans are at work or even school. Then, there’s the National Football League. The National Football League is only for a few months for the regular season. In fact, they recently added an extra week for their regular season, so the need for more is definitely there. Football is more of a weekend thing so that leaves many Americans craving more and not being able to get more. The NBA on the other hand, gives the people exactly what they want. There’s the 82 game season on their schedule. In addition to those 82 games, they are able to travel to every city to play opposing teams at least once per season. This causes more fans to be able to appreciate this great game of basketball that we have. Their games are mostly in the evening times as well. Those individuals who work for a living or may have to go to school every day have the opportunity and privilege to enjoy basketball every single day. The NBA also does a great job rotating the National TV Schedule. You will see every team on ABC, TNT, NBA TV, or ESPN all season long. You won’t have to purchase NBA League Pass but I do strongly recommend it if you are out of the market for this Washington Wizards team. Thus far, the Wizards have had themselves a very interesting preseason. Currently 1-2, one thing to note is the team is fairly healthy considering all odds. Bradley had the covid protocols. Kristaps twisted his ankle and is now nursing a sprain. Deni Avdija has a sprained ankle as well, but they are both considered day to day and expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

