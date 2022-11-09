Basketball is back, Trinity Christian sweeps Lithia Springs

Basketball season is here. Georgia high school allows a scrimmage game before the start of the regular season, and the Trinity Christian Lions took advantage of that with a sweep on Monday night of the Lithia Springs Lions.

It was an opportunity for the coaches to see where their teams are, and the fans a chance to see some new faces.

Head Coach Joe Daniel’s Lady Lions defeated Lithia Springs 52-33. Even though they lost the inside presence of the star from last year, Zsofia Telegdy, they added a new face to the mix. Guard Julia Susla is a complete player, and with senior Madison Morge, the Lady Lions have one of the best backcourts in the state.

Aliyah Shaffer is going to provide the power in the paint, and wing player Kyva Holloway can do it all.

The Lady Lions are going to make some noise in their new region, 4-4A.

For boys Head Coach Will De La Cruz, the season will be brighter. The Lions took some lumps last year with a very young team, but everyone is back, and everyone is better.

They defeated Lithia Springs 65-51 behind 19 points from Alex Pissis and 11 from Ernesto Almonte.

The boys are in action this weekend at Woodland High School, where they will play Morrow in the Hoops 4 Hunger Tip Off Challenge, and then both will play next Thursday, November 17 on the road at Greater Atlanta Christian.