Basketball is Back: Orange Host Stony Brook in Season Opener

The Felisha Legette-Jack era officially begins on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 pm when the Syracuse Women’s basketball team hosts Stony Brook in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through the ESPN app.

In Syracuse’s preseason exhibition game against Le Moyne last Thursday night, senior Dyaisha Fair led the team in her Orange debut with 19 points and eight assists. ‘Cuse won 73-70, backed by the front court play of Thing Strong (14 pts/14 reb) and Dariauna Lewis (13 pts/ 12 rib). Four of Syracuse’s five starters scored in double figures including Teisha Hyman with 12 points. Senior Alaina Rice was one point shy of becoming the third player with a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Last season, Stony Brook ended with a 23-6 record led by first-year head Coach Ashley Langford. The 23 wins were the most in program history under a first-year coach. Last Thursday, the Seawolves won 73-56 against Adelphi in an exhibition game.

Monday’s season opener versus the Seawolves is the fifth meeting between the two programs dating back to 2015. The Orange are 4-0 all-time against Stony Brook and last played Nov. 29, 2020 when Syracuse earned a 50-39 win on the road.

Fans unable to attend Monday’s opener can watch live on ACCNX or listen on ESPN Syracuse radio (95.5). Tip-off is set for 3:30 pm in the JMA Dome.

Ticket Information

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 Syracuse Women’s Basketball season. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the first season of the Felisha Legette-Jack era at Syracuse. Season tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 888-DOME-TIX, or by visiting The Dome box office located at Gate B. General admission season tickets start at $99 per seat and reserved courtside seating begins at $200 with first row courtside seats priced at $250 per seat. Single game tickets purchased in advance begin at $10 for General Admission or $25 for Courtside Reserved and all student tickets are FREE with a Syracuse University student ID.

