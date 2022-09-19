Basketball Inks Home and Home Agreement with Oklahoma State; Completes 2022-23 Basketball Schedule

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois head coach Bryan Mullins announced updates to his program’s 2022-23 schedule as well as future schedules Monday with the addition of home-and-home series with Oklahoma State, Saint Louis and Southern Indiana.

“With the addition of two extra Valley games, top to bottom this year’s schedule is one of the most challenging in a long time,” Mullins said. “To have multiple Quad One opportunities in non-conference was important to us and something that is not easy to achieve.”

Mullins continued: “Having Oklahoma State and Saint Louis back at Banterra Center next year will produce the best home schedule in the last 15 years. To have a Power Five program come to Carbondale is something I have wanted for our fans and this community since I have been here. It is extremely rare in the college landscape now to have this type of home game.”

The two-for-one series with Oklahoma State will begin this season as the Salukis travel to historic Gallagher-Iba Arena for a Matchup with the Cowboys on November 10. With the agreement, Oklahoma State will play at Banterra Center during the 2023-24 season.

The game in Carbondale will mark the first Power Five opponent Southern Illinois has hosted since the 2007-08 season when Oklahoma State traveled to SIU during the NIT. During the same season, Indiana also played a regular season game at SIU during the non-conference slate.

Oklahoma State will host the Salukis once more during the 2024-25 season to complete the agreement.

A Matchup with Saint Louis on the road this season will be returned in 2023-24 as the Billikens are set to travel to Carbondale for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Southern Indiana has also agreed to a two-for-one deal with SIU. The Screaming Eagles will host Southern Illinois on November 13. In return, USI will play games in Carbondale during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Season tickets are available by clicking HERE.

Nov. 7 – vs. Little Rock

Nov. 10 – at Oklahoma State

Nov. 13 – at Southern Indiana

Nov. 17 – vs. Tennessee State (Banterra Center – SoCal Challenge)

Nov. 21 – vs. UNLV (San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – SoCal Challenge)

Nov. 23 – vs. Minnesota or Cal Baptist (San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – SoCal Challenge)

Nov. 30 – at Evansville

December 3 – at Saint Louis

December 7 – vs. Indiana State

December 10 – vs. Alcorn State

December 13 – vs Lincoln University (Mo.)

December 16 – vs. Chicago State

December 21 – at SEMO

December 29 – at Murray State

Jan. 1 – vs. Belmont

Jan. 4 – vs. Drake

Jan. 7 – at Northern Iowa

Jan. 11 – at Indiana State

Jan. 14 – vs. Illinois State

Jan. 17 – vs. Evansville

Jan. 21 – at Missouri State

Jan. 24 – vs. Murray State

Jan. 29 – at Illinois State

February 1 – at Bradley

February 5 – vs. Missouri State

February 8 – vs UIC

February 11 – at Drake

February 14 – at Valparaiso

February 19 – vs. Bradley

February 22 – vs. Northern Iowa

February 26 – at UIC

Mar. 2-5 – MVC Championship (St. Louis, Mo.)

Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Basketball, on Instagram at @SIU_Basketball and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiAthletics. Fans can also download the “Salukis” Mobile App on the App Store or Google Play Store.