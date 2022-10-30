Basketball Individual Tickets On Sale Now: Includes Doubleheader with Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that individual tickets for UTRGV men’s and women’s basketball games, including the men’s basketball doubleheader at Bert Ogden Arena featuring Texas on Nov. 21, are now on sale.

In the doubleheader, UTRGV hosts Western Illinois at 5 pm and Texas faces Northern Arizona at 7:30 pm Fans get access to both games with one ticket.

A limited number of tickets are available for the doubleheader. When UTRGV Hosted Texas in baseball this past April, tickets sold out less than five days after individual tickets went on sale. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets immediately to avoid missing out.

Individual tickets for the doubleheader can be purchased here while tickets for the Nov. 22 men’s basketball game against Northern Arizona at Bert Ogden Arena can be purchased here. Tickets for the Jan. 19 Women’s basketball game against UT Arlington at Bert Ogden Arena will be on sale at a later date.

Fans looking to purchase individual tickets to any UTRGV men’s and women’s basketball home games at the UTRGV Fieldhouse or South Padre Island Convention Center can do so online at UTRGVTickets.com or by contacting the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Eddie Galvan (956-222-2935) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-329-0884) over the phone or through email at [email protected]

Current UTRGV students receive free admission with a UTRGV student ID.

