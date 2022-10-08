Basketball: Higbee sets junior high tournament starting Monday

ERIC VICCARO, [email protected]

HIGBEE — Junior high school basketball is underway throughout Randolph County, Higbee School will be conducting a tournament from Monday-Friday, Oct. 10-14.

The field of teams is as follows: Higbee, Cairo, Glasgow, La Plata, Sturgeon and St. Joseph’s of Salisbury. Also, St. Mary’s of Glasgow will field two teams and Higbee two girls’ squads.

Admission will be $4 for adults, $3 for students and $2 for senior citizens. Preschool aged children and younger will be admitted free of charge.

“This event is always a favorite of mine,” said Higbee School principal and head junior high school boys and girls basketball Coach Tanner Burton.

“We get some extra games on our home floor. Friday’s games will have a great atmosphere,” Burton continued. “There will be six games, and usually some of the best junior high basketball in the area will be played that day.”

The Higbee Senior Class of 2023 will run the concession stand throughout the tournament.

For information, call 1-660-456-7206.

OTHER GAMES

In addition to the Higbee Tournament, Renick will open the season at home versus Madison at 6 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13.

St. Pius X will begin play on Oct. 25 at Higbee. Derek Duree will serve as the Trojans head coach this season.

BASKETBALL

SCHEDULE

Higbee Junior High Tournament

At Higbee

Monday, Oct. 10

4:30 pm, Higbee A vs. Glasgow (girls)

5:30 pm, St. Mary’s A vs. Glasgow (boys)

6:30 pm, Higbee B vs. St. Mary’s (girls)

7:30 pm, Higbee vs. St. Mary’s B (boys)

Tuesday, Oct. 11

4:30 p.m., Cairo vs. Sturgeon (girls)

5:30 pm, Cairo vs. Sturgeon (boys)

6:30 pm, La Plata vs. St. Joseph’s (girls)

7:30 pm, La Plata vs. St. Joseph’s (boys)

Friday, Oct. 14

4 pm, Girls’ consolation championship

5 pm, Boys’ conso. Championship

6 pm, Girls’ third-place game

7 pm, Boys’ third-place game

8 pm, Girls’ Championship game

9 pm, Boys’ Championship game

Editor’s Note: There will be four games each day Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 13-14. Games will be at 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 pm